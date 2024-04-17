Orlando Bloom’s Children: Meet His Two Kids With Two Different Women

Reading Time: 4 minutes

There is a powerful bond between Orlando Bloom and his children.

Late in the summer of 2020, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry welcomed their first child.

Their precious baby girl was their first child as a couple. But Orlando was already a father.

Here is everything to know about the beloved heartthrob’s children.

Orlando Bloom attends the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Beloved actor Orlando Bloom has two children

Orlando Bloom welcomed his first child, a son named Flynn Christopher Blanchard Copeland Bloom, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

More recently, he welcomed Daisy Dove Bloom with fiancee Katy Perry. Though rumors have suggested that Bloom and Perry might try for Baby #2, that’s speculation for the moment.

Bloom and the mothers of his children do not put their children into the spotlight to nearly the extent of many other celebrity parents. But we still know a great deal about both Flynn and Daisy.

Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom arrive for the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 24, 2013. (Photo Credit: ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Flynn Bloom (January 6, 2011)

In 2011, Orlando Bloom and his now-ex Miranda Kerr welcomed Flynn Christopher Blanchard Copeland Bloom in Los Angeles.

Flynn’s name mirror’s his father’s. “Christopher” takes the place of “Jonathan” in his dad’s name, while “Copeland” was Bloom’s mother’s maiden name. Cute!

According to his parents, who married in July of 2010 and divorced in October of 2013, Flynn seemed to really understand the situation. Even at 2, he was also “protective” of his mother when his parents would argue before their separation. Kerr noted as much in August of 2021 when she spoke on the Moments with Candace Parker podcast.

Orlando Bloom and his son Flynn Bloom attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame celebration in honor of Orlando Bloom on April 2, 2014. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Flynn is also a big fan of his father’s work. Specifically, in 2017, Kerr told British audiences on This Morning that her then-6-year-old son adored the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. At least the first three films, anyway.

Bloom himself mentioned that he wanted to make sure that his son saw his work (when age-appropriate) so that he doesn’t hear about his father’s movies from classmates. That’s smart!

Though Flynn’s parents clearly take steps to protect his privacy, both have gushed warmly over their son on social media.

Father-son time is very important for Orlando Bloom

In 2018, he shared a rare photo of himself with his son, Flynn.

His caption? That he was on a “very important lunch date.” Clearly!

Bloom has also gushed about how having a son “opened his heart” in a way that made him profoundly “grateful.”

Miranda Kerr had sons Hart and Myles with Evan Spiegel, making Flynn a big brother. She has gushed to Jimmy Kimmel about what a loving big brother he is to them.

The proud mom also pointed out that her son’s artistic skills are steadily improving, showing off his work on her Instagram page.

Bloom and Kerr both clearly adore their son. But they have also worked hard to protect his privacy — which means filtering how much of him they show to the world.

Orlando Bloom presents The Jury Prize Award during the closing ceremony during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023. (Photo Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Daisy Dove Bloom (August 26, 2020)

On August 26, 2020, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry welcomed Daisy Dove Bloom. Perry had made her pregnancy announcement in the form of a baby bump bombshell video months earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to both of Daisy’s parents, she strongly resembles them both. They describe her as sharing many of his facial features, but with “Katy blues” (her eyes).

In March of 2021, Bloom gushed to The Sunday Times that Daisy’s first word was “dada.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend Variety’s Power of Women Presented by Lifetime at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 30, 2021. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Variety)

In 2022, Katy Perry told People that her daughter’s developing personality showed that she was “fearless with lots of chutzpah” just like her parents.

Of course, given Daisy’s age, that isn’t always for the best. “I think if you gave all of the toys that you ever wanted to, to a kid they would still want to touch electrical outlets,” Perry joked that same year.

Apparently, Daisy loves ballet and performance and is a total “ham.” She’s also a fan of her mother’s work.

In November of 2023, Daisy attended her mother’s final Las Vegas residency show. Fan footage on Twitter showed Perry gushing over her daughter.

“Daisy! I love you so much. You’re my best friend! I’m so glad you’re here,” she said from the stage.

That is positively adorable. It will be interesting to hear more about Daisy (and Flynn) over time, though we don’t expect either to enter the spotlight until they are actual adults. That’s a smart way to raise celebrity kids.