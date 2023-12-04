Tori Spelling Shows Off Kids, Ultra-Slim Figure in First Official Appearance Since Dean …

Even though Tori Spelling has been out in public in recent weeks, she’s been keeping to herself.
But she’s a public figure. Over the weekend, she made a formal public appearance at a major event.
And she didn’t show up on her arm.
Rather than bringing one date, Tori came with four “plus ones” in tow: four of her kids.
On Friday night, Tori Spelling enjoyed a very seasonal Friday night out.
She attended iHeartRadio’s annual Jingle Ball. Though Liam was not in attendance, Tori’s other four children were.
15-year-old Stella attended with her mom. So did 11-year-old Hattie, 10-year-old Finn, and 6-year-old Beau.
Evidently, Tori was excited to show off her ultra-slim body.
She wore a red and black houndstooth print crop top and a matching skirt. It’s a great ensemble!
Though Tori wore long sleeves, she was happy to show off her teeny tiny tummy. Very appropriately, her kids dressed more casually. Because they’re kids.
This public appearance by Tori is showcasing her even-more-slim-than-usual body.
Some fans think that it’s an Ozempic-fueled “revenge body.” Others speculate that she is suffering detrimental effects from the extreme mold hazard from earlier this year.
Both could be true. And either could mean serious health consequences for years to come. But we want to emphasize that none of us know Tori’s health. We are not, in fact, her doctors.
This outing to the Olivia Rodrigo-headlined event marks Tori’s first formal public appearance since Dean McDermott spilled his heart out in a tell-all interview.
Obviously, she’s left her home since then. Among other things, she has continued to go on dates.
But this was Tori’s first time posing for the cameras since that incident. Dean, meanwhile, updated fans on social media by wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving from his sober living facility.
This has been a complex year for Tori and for her entire family.
The mold infestation. Living in a motel and then an RV. In the middle of it all, Dean publicly announcing their split. Tori’s alarming hospitalization late this summer.
We now know a little more about how all of this went down. Dean shared that his substance abuse issues had torn his life, and his family, apart.
On top of all of that, Tori and Dean have struggled with financial issues for years.
While Tori’s mom, Candy Spelling (who is loaded, even by rich people standards), has publicly promised to help he daughter amidst the divorce, it’s unclear how much or what form that help will take.
Tori’s public appearances may be vital as she grapples with debts and numerous expenses. We wish her well.