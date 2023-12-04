Tori Spelling Shows Off Kids, Ultra-Slim Figure in First Official Appearance Since Dean …

Even though Tori Spelling has been out in public in recent weeks, she’s been keeping to herself.

But she’s a public figure. Over the weekend, she made a formal public appearance at a major event.

And she didn’t show up on her arm.

Rather than bringing one date, Tori came with four “plus ones” in tow: four of her kids.

Tori Spelling attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

On Friday night, Tori Spelling enjoyed a very seasonal Friday night out.

She attended iHeartRadio’s annual Jingle Ball. Though Liam was not in attendance, Tori’s other four children were.

15-year-old Stella attended with her mom. So did 11-year-old Hattie, 10-year-old Finn, and 6-year-old Beau.

Tori Spelling and Stella McDermott, Hattie McDermott, Finn McDermott, and Beau McDermott attend iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2023 at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Evidently, Tori was excited to show off her ultra-slim body.

She wore a red and black houndstooth print crop top and a matching skirt. It’s a great ensemble!

Though Tori wore long sleeves, she was happy to show off her teeny tiny tummy. Very appropriately, her kids dressed more casually. Because they’re kids.

Tori Spelling was looking red and festive in this November 2023 photo. Perhaps too festive. The tree so early in the year seems downright obscene. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

This public appearance by Tori is showcasing her even-more-slim-than-usual body.

Some fans think that it’s an Ozempic-fueled “revenge body.” Others speculate that she is suffering detrimental effects from the extreme mold hazard from earlier this year.

Both could be true. And either could mean serious health consequences for years to come. But we want to emphasize that none of us know Tori’s health. We are not, in fact, her doctors.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd Annual Spoken Woof Benefit at Microsoft Lounge on October 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

This outing to the Olivia Rodrigo-headlined event marks Tori’s first formal public appearance since Dean McDermott spilled his heart out in a tell-all interview.

Obviously, she’s left her home since then. Among other things, she has continued to go on dates.

But this was Tori’s first time posing for the cameras since that incident. Dean, meanwhile, updated fans on social media by wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving from his sober living facility.

For Halloween 2023, Tori Spelling and her teens got into the spirit of the season with some horror film costumes. In Tori’s case, with an alluring twist. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

This has been a complex year for Tori and for her entire family.

The mold infestation. Living in a motel and then an RV. In the middle of it all, Dean publicly announcing their split. Tori’s alarming hospitalization late this summer.

We now know a little more about how all of this went down. Dean shared that his substance abuse issues had torn his life, and his family, apart.

Tori Spelling arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022. (Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

On top of all of that, Tori and Dean have struggled with financial issues for years.

While Tori’s mom, Candy Spelling (who is loaded, even by rich people standards), has publicly promised to help he daughter amidst the divorce, it’s unclear how much or what form that help will take.

Tori’s public appearances may be vital as she grapples with debts and numerous expenses. We wish her well.