Over the past month or so, the Brown family has been in the news for the most tragic of reasons:

Garrison Brown, the 25-year old son of Kody and Janelle, took his own life in early March via a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities in Arizona.

It’s all so very sad.

Now, meanwhile, we’re hearing that the world may be hearing a lot more from/about the cast members who make up Sister Wives — due to what may be a bombshell memoir.

The cast of Sister Wives poses here for a promotional poster. (TLC)

According to Mykeltki Brown, via a recent Live Stream on YouTube alongside her husband Tony, a few of Kody’s children have talked about writing a memoir of some kind.

“We actually have considered writing a book,” Mykelti told listeners, adding that she got tired of waiting on her brothers and sisters to start the process after this idea was first broached.

“I think I honestly gave up waiting to write a book [with my siblings] and that’s one of the reasons we did Patreon.”

Mykelti is the fifth child of 18 born to Kody and went on to say that the book may still happen down the line.

Mykelti Brown addresses the camera in this Sister Wives confessional. (TLC)

“I do still think some of my siblings debate back and forth about writing a book,” she said.

“As far as I know, [none of my siblings] are currently actively writing a book. But I do think several of my siblings like the idea.”

Back in 2013, Kody and his spouses lent their insight and experience to Becoming Sister Wives, described on Amazon as “an uncensored, New York Times bestselling memoir by the polygamist stars of the hit show Sister Wives, Kody and his four wives openly discuss what it’s like living in a plural marriage.”

The official synopsis on this website concluded as follows:

Filled with humor, warmth, surprising insights, and remarkable honesty, theirs is a love story at heart, unconventional but immediately recognizable in the daily moments of trust, acceptance, forgiveness, passion, and commitment that go into making one big, happy, extraordinary family.

Kody Brown is looking quite dapper here, huh? (TLC)

In the time since this tell-all was published, Kody has split from sister wives Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown.

He remains legally married and in a committed relationship with Robyn Brown.

Mykelti, meanwhile, went on to say during this session that she isn’t against the possibility of putting pen to paper all by herself.

She said that thinking about it felt “extremely intriguing.”

Kody Brown ponders life in this photo from Sister Wives. (TLC)

For the record, Mykeltki said she is not under contract for Sister Wives Season 19, so it’s not any legal situation that would prevent her from releasing a memoir.

However…

“I feel like I’d get in so much trouble though if I wrote a book,” she noted.

“Because if I wrote a book, I would not hold back. I feel like I hold back on Patreon… but if Sister Wives was over, we wouldn’t be in trouble for releasing knowledge.”

Tony then concluded, with both emphasis and mystery:

“We could burn bridges we don’t want to burn.”