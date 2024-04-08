Jason Deluro Stares at Solar Eclipse Without Eye Protection: Photo

Apparently, Jason Deluro didn’t get the memo about not staring at a solar eclipse without protecive glasses.

How very Donald Trump 2017!

Jason, along with millions of others, experience the wonder of a total eclipse on Monday. Those along the path of totality got to witness the rare event of a total solar eclipse.

For weeks, experts flooded the internet, TV, and social media with warnings NOT to star at the phenomenon without the proper eyewear, as it can cause permanent damage.

Looks like someone makes his own rules — and maybe an appointment to the optometrist!

The sun and the moon align together completely during the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 in Wapakoneta, Ohio. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the “path of totality” in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. Totality lasted almost four minutes in Ohio. ((Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images))

Jason Deluro Shares Photo of Himself Looking at Eclipse Without Glasses

Jason posted a photo on Instagram during the solar eclipse alongside content creator guy Max Goodrich and model Haley Kalil.

While his pals both have eclipse glasses on, Jason isn’t wearing any eye protection and appears to glaring right into the sun.

How do we know for sure? Obviously, we don’t know – except to say Jason is SAYING he is!

The caption he wrote reads, “I can see it without my glasses.”

So… joke or weird flex? Is he poking fun at everything for the attention or just getting lucky that his retinas aren’t burned off?

Ok, that’s extreme. Most experts agree that starring at the eclipse would unlikely to completely blind you, but its powerful rays can still burn and damage your retinas quite a bit.

Guess someone is a real risk taker – or maybe he wants a real reason to fall down the MET Gala stairs! (IYKYK!)

The 2024 Solar Eclipse In Photos

Millions of people were along the path of totality, when the moon completely covered the sun, according to NASA.

Those who weren’t flocked to livestreams and searched for photos all afternoon so see at least a glimpse of the phenenom themselves.

The moon begins its descent below the sun’s horizon during a total solar eclipse on April 08, 2024 in Brady, Texas. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the “path of totality” in order to experience the eclipse today. During the event, the moon will pass in between the Sun and the Earth, appearing to block the Sun. ((Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images))

And let us just say – the photos will take your breath away!

The last time there was a total eclipse was in 2017. Many will remember that President Trump was mocked for also starring up at the eclipse from the lawn of the White House with out glasses.

The next total solar eclipse with a coast-to-coast path spanning the Lower 48 states will occur on August 12, 2045.

Mark your calendars now!