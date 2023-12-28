It’s a Christmas miracle, you guys.

Despite allegedly having been banned from her parents’ house… and despite having absolutely destroyed her mother and father in a memoir this year… Jill Duggar seemingly spent at least part of Christmas 2023 with her family members.

We know, right?

We’re as shocked as you are.

Jill Duggar seems to have spent the holidays in 2023 with family members. (Instagram)

Earlier this week, however, James Duggar shared photos from his family’s celebration, which featured Jill and husband Derick hanging out in the kitchen on Christmas Day.

Jill even posted the photo to her Instagram story, writing along with it:

“Merry Christmas! It was great to see you bro.”

She made no specific mention of Jim Bob or Michelle Duggar.

Jill Duggar is holding the manuscript for her explosive memoir in this photo. (Instagram)

Jill, of course, mentioned her parents plenty of times throughout the last several months.

On September 12, Jill released Counting the Cost, a book that detailed her estrangement from Jim Bob and Michelle… including the tidbit that Derick once threatened Jim Bob with a restraining order.

“I think my dad got the picture when Derick was telling him, basically like, if you keep contacting her directly, then I will have to file a protective order,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum wrote.

Elsewhere, Jill said her dad was angry at her for not just churning out a million kids.

Jill Duggar appears on Good Morning America while promoting her memoir in September of 2023. (ABC)

Also in 2023, Jill and Derick also participated in the scathing Prime Video docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, which went over the many controversies surrounding the her family and their connection to the IBLP.

At one point in her tell-all, Jill recalled an incident from her childhood in which her mother, Michelle Duggar, admonished her and her friends for — wait for it! — dancing at a party.

“We need to be very, very careful about the way that we move our bodies, Mom would say,” wrote Jill, claiming Michelle added back then:

“You don’t want people looking at your bottom, do you? You don’t want people thinking bad thoughts about you, right?”

It’s a small nugget. But a pretty telling one, we think.

Jill Duggar holds a cup of coffee while looking into the camera for this selfie. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Said Jim Bob and Michelle after Jill released her book:

“We love all of our children very much.

“As with any family, few things are more painful than conflicts or problems among those you love.

“We do not believe the best way to resolve conflicts, facilitate forgiveness and reconciliation, or to communicate through difficulties, is through the media.”