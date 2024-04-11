Less than a year after the world learned about Chrissy Teigen’s fourth baby, there are rumors that the model mom is newly pregnant.

Chrissy and husband John Legend welcomed their youngest child, a girl named Wren, via surrogate.

On Wednesday, the couple attended City Harvest’s 2024 Gala: Magic of Motown, where one reporter asked Chrissy if she plans to have another child.

And it seems that she and John have very different views on the matter!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the LOVED01: Skincare by John Legend launch event at Skybar on March 07, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for LOVED01)

According to Page Six, Chrissy revealed that she wanted another kid from the moment that “Wren started walking.”

John objected to that agenda, jokingly shouting, “No!”

Is Chrissy Teigen Pregnant With Baby #5?

So despite internet rumors to the contrary, it seems very unlikely that Chrissy is currently pregnant.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Undeterred by her husband’s objections, Chrissy continued to argue in favor of welcoming a fifth child.

When a reporter asked what it’s like to live in a home with so many kids, Chrissy gushed about the experience.

“Oh, it’s so good. It’s just so much love in the house,” she said, adding:

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend the City Harvest Presents The 2022 Gala: Red Supper Club at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for City Harvest)

“And that’s what it would be like if we have a fifth!”

Once again, John made his objections clear with a resounding “no!”

So it might be a while before John and Chrissy come to some sort of agreement on the question of bringing another baby into the world.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The official state visit is the first of the Biden administration. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

But Chrissy has already made her feelings on the matter quite clear.

Chrissy and John’s Kids and Growing Family

In January of 2023, Chrissy and John announced that they had welcomed a third child, a girl named Esti.

They were already parents to Luna and Miles, who are now 7 and 5, respectively.

Chrissy Teigen attends the premiere of NBC’s “Bring The Funny” at Rockwell Table & Stage on June 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

In 2020, the couple met with tragedy as Chrissy was forced to undergo a life-saving abortion during her fourth pregnancy.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” the couple announced at the time.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the Cult Gaia RE24 Runway Show on November 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/Getty Images)

Chrissy has been praised for sharing her story at a time when basic reproductive medical care is in jeopardy for so many millions of Americans.

It couldn’t have been easy, but clearly, Chrissy recognized the importance of going public with her heartbreaking experience.

As for what’s next for Chrissy and John, we’re sure they have many years of family happiness ahead of them — regardless of whether or not they welcome another child.