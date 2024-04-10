Has Hailey Bieber ditched her wedding ring?

That’s the claim being made this week by fans who believe they’ve spotted further evidence of marital trouble between Hailey and husband Justin Bieber.

The speculation began when Hailey stepped out for dinner with friends Kylie Jenner and Justine Skye this week.

Gossip outlet DeuxMoi ran photos of the outing, and fans were quick to comment that the ring on Hailey’s left hand looked different from the one she usually wears.

Hailey Bieber Wedding Ring Drama Leaves Fans Reeling

“Doesn’t she always wear her wedding ring?” one commenter wrote, according to The Sun.

“Hailey hasn’t taken that ring off since she put it on. There is no way on God’s green earth she took it off now to replace it with another one. Something is going on for real,” another added.

The sighting came on the heels of a previous report claiming that Hailey and Justin were spotted enjoying dinner together in Palm Springs.

But some fans believe that those reports are nothing more than a bogus attempt by Justin and Hailey’s PR team to undermine the divorce speculation.

“By the way, they say they were at dinner together in Palm Springs and no one took a pic of them?” commented one such conspiracy theorist.

“Yeahhh right but they’re not on Hailey’s payroll LOL and they didn’t post about this yesterday in their weekly Celebrity Spotting… but they did post this blurry photo of the person they claimed he was Justin LOL,” another wrote, essentially accusing DeuxMoi of being paid off by Team Bieber.

To be clear, there’s no reason to doubt the reports of the Palm Springs dinner, and there’s no reason to believe that Hailey and Justin are paying off media outlets.

Are Justin and Hailey Headed For a Split?

According to one recent report, the couple has been going through a difficult time, but both parties are working hard to save their marriage.

“Justin and Hailey are not separating, but they have been going through a tough time,” one insider told The Sun.

“Divorce is not an option for them as it goes against their religious beliefs. They’re working on their marriage,” the source continued, adding:

“Nobody’s moved out, but occasionally they are spending time apart by staying with family and friends, but they are really keen to stay together,” the insider continued.

Other sources have claimed that Justin and Hailey cannot agree on when to start a family, and the conflict is causing major friction within their marriage.

Recent comments made by Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, seem to suggest that she’s had some trouble in her relationship, but the remarks were just cryptic enough to be interpreted in other ways as well.

In short, it might be a while before we know exactly what’s going on between Justin and Hailey.

But some fans are convinced that the couple’s recent secrecy speaks volumes.