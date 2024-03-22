‘NCIS’ Actor Arrested for Allegedly Storming Capitol on January 6

Nolan Freeman, an actor who has appeared on such well-known shows as NCIS, The Rookie and Devil’s Night was by indicted Thursday on misdemeanor charges.

These charges emanate from him entering the United State Capitol through a broken window on January 6, 2021.

As you are hopefully aware at this point, that is the date on which thousands of protestors committed acts of violence in an attempt to overturn the results of the most recent Presidential election.

Freeman is accused of entering the Capitol around 2:23 p.m. — at the height of the riot, which claimed the lives of five people — and leaving 28 minutes later.

His indictment didn’t detail any specific actions he may have taken once inside the building.

However, it noted he wore a red hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket and a red hat — which some may note is the same color baseball cap worn very often by former President Donald Trump.

The website Politico broke this news and said there are seven photos of Freeman at the scene.

Freeman stands accused of charges faced by nearly every single suspect arrested in connection to the infamous incident:

Obstruction of an official proceeding, along with knowingly entering or remaining in the grounds of a government building without lawful authority to do so.

He has also been accused of using “loud, threatening, or abusive language” to “disrupt the orderly conduct of a session of Congress.

Freeman last appeared on the small screen on NCIS, the most-watched show on CBS.

He portrayed a character named Willie on the opening episode of Season 17 in 2019.

In June, meanwhile, Jay Johnston was arrested for similar crimes due to his actions on this date and at this location.

Johnston has also appeared in dozens of films and television shows, often portraying law enforcement officers, including recurring roles as a cop on the comedies The Sarah Silverman Program and Arrested Development.