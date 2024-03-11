Brock Purdy Marries Jenna Brandt: Meet The Footballer’s New Wife!

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has himself a WIFE!

Purdy defied expectations, stepping in for the 49ers’ previous quarterbacks to best Tom Brady.

He and his team competed in the Super Bowl this year, but lost to Taylor Swift’s boyfriend’s team.

But still, 2024 was a winning year for Brock as he just revealed he’s hitched to his sweetheart, Jenna Brandt!

Here’s what we know!

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers hugs girlfriend Jenna Brandt after defeatng the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC Championship Game. (Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Brock Purdy Marries Jenna Brandt

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback tied the knot with his college sweetheart in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, March 9th.

Photos of the ceremony circulated the web quickly, with Brock and Jenna wearing the classic tux/wedding gown combo. Her dress was a strapless white number, which is brave for winter in Iowa!

They were spotted surrounded by loved ones outside the church, stealing kisses and taking photos with a large bridal party.

Not bad after only getting engaged the summer before!

Brock Purdy’s wife grew up in Iowa

Jenna Brandt’s date of birth is October 26, 1999. She grew up in Sumner, Iowa with her three siblings.

Brandt played volleyball for all four years at Sumner-Fredericksburg High Schoool, where she also competed in track and field.

Her senior year (class of 2018), she committed to Iowa State University’s volleyball team. A passion and aptitude for athletics are only one of the things that Brandt and Purdy have in common!

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during San Francisco 49ers media availability ahead of Super Bowl LVIII at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa on February 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Jenna Brandt is close with her family

Judging by Jenna Brandt’s Instagram account, she spends a lot of time with her parents and siblings.

She has even spoken about how much she enjoys “family time” in an Iowa State team video, adding: “I love hanging out with my family.”

Additionally, Brandt enjoys volunteer work in her community. That, of course, and cheering on Brock Purdy.

How did Brock Purdy meet girlfriend Jenna Brandt?

Brandt headed to Iowa State after high school to pursue her Kinesiology major.

Naturally, Brock Purdy ended up at the same school. Both were freshmen in the same year.

One day, perhaps, this gorgeous couple will share their meet cute story. For now, we can only conclude that they met on campus or at an off-campus social gathering among friends and classmates.

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Brock Purdy’s girlfriend is an athlete, too

As we mentioned, Jenna Brandt is an athlete. She played through the Iowa State Cyclones for three seasons, and even traveled to South America to compete against teams from other countries.

In 2020, however, Brandt shared that she would be transferring to the University of Northern Iowa. One assumes that she had met Purdy by this point … but honestly, you never know.

Brandt’s college-era volleyball career wrapped in 2022. On social media, she dubbed it as having been a “life changing experience.”

Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt went Instagram official in 2022

Obviously, Brandt and Purdy met some time before she identified him as “my boy” on an Instagram post in 2022. Likely, a long while before that.

But they made their social media debut as a couple in November of that year, posing affectionately on an expanse of farmland.

In the comments, Purdy affectionately identified Brandt as “my girl.”

Their families know each other

Things are clearly serious, with Brandt having met Purdy’s parents, Shawn and Carrie.

As we noted, Brandt shows off her social life on Instagram, and she has been hanging out with his parents and his siblings.

Some of these outings, of course, have included cheering on Purdy and the 49ers from the sidelines.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after defeating the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium on January 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Brandt has been immensely encouraging and supportive during Purdy’s football career. And remember, he started off with people underestimating him. It seems that Brandt never has.

Not only does she repeatedly appear at 49ers games, but Brandt wears full regalia — that is, she wears team merch from head to toe.

One imagines that she will be there to watch him play the Super Bowl. Especially since they’re more than just boyfriend and girlfriend these days. …

Their Engagement

In July of 2023, Brandt shared a post about Purdy’s proposal. He popped the question in Saint Cloud, Florida, dropping to one knee in front of the water.

“My Jenna girl forever. I can’t wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here’s to forever babe. I love you JB!,” he later gushed on social media.

Brandt’s own caption reads: “WE GET TO DO LIFE TOGETHER…FOREVER! Brock Purdy – I love everything about you & your heart for Jesus more than any words can say.” So sweet!