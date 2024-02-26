Is Savannah James pregnant?

LeBron James hasn’t been playing much this season, due to his injury: a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy.

While he’s sitting games out, fans are turning to their attention to his other team: his family with Savannah James.

The couple welcomed their third child in 2014, which means it’s been ten years since they welcomed a little one.

Could a 4th member of the LeBron family be on the way? Here’s what we know.

LeBron James gives his son, Bronny a celebratory high-five before his game. ((Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images))

LeBron James and Wife Savannah Have 3 Kids

The couple have three, amazing children together.

LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., 19, is perhaps the most well-known, given his chosen life path: following in dad’s footsteps. In fact, he is expected to be playing in the NBA as early as next season!

Until then, he’s set playing for USC, but the game hasn’t come without complications. In July 2023, Bronny suffered from cardiac arrest during a workout at school and the incident made national news.

Thankfully, Bronny’s ok and has made a full recovery.

Before his parents got hitched in 2013, they welcomed a second son, Bryce Maximus, now 16,.

Just like his pops and older bro, Bryce is into basketball. In August 2022, he received his first Division I scholarship offer from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to play basketball.

And lastly – for now?- there’s the couple’s only little girl, Zhuri Nova, 9.

LeBron and Savannah welcomed their girl a little over a year after they married. She’s still a bit young to have her future lined up, but we would’ve be surprised if we saw the name LeBron at the WNBA as well!

LeBron James and wife Savannah sitting court side. ((Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images))

Is Savannah James Pregnant?

As of February 2024, Savannah has not made an announcement that she’s pregnant with the couple’s 4th kid.

Additionally, there have been no reports suggesting that she could be secretly pregnant.

Whether the couple decide to add to their brood remains up in the air, but what is clear is that LeBron loves being a dad.

LeBron shared just how much he loves his kids, telling Access Hollywood in 2021, “My daughter is the greatest thing in my life, along with my boys. So, whenever she smiles, it don’t matter what I’m doing, it makes me happy.”

Here’s hoping he’s getting in some family time while he’s out of the games!