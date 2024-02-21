Jennifer Lawrence’s Pregnancy Journey: Is Baby #2 Happening In 2024?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Jennifer Lawrence pregnant in 2024?

That’s the question fans are dying to have the answer to.

After all, she’s the most relatable Oscar winner of her generation.

Ever since she made it big with franchise roles in Hunger Games and X-Men, fans have wanted an inside look into her life and her growing family.

So, is Jennifer looking to add another little one to her brood? Here’s what we know.

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence alongside costars Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and Adam McKay at the Netflix’s Don’t Look Up LA Tastemaker Screening in November 2021. ((Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix))

Is Jennifer Lawrence Pregnant?

As of the start of 2024, the No Hard Feelings star has not announced that she’s expecting baby #2.

She and husband Cooke Maroney welcomed their first kid, a baby boy, in February 2022. The pregnancy was kept very secret. She didn’t even reveal her son’s name, Cy, until her Vogue covershoot 8 months later!

It’s for that reason that despite Jennifer not making an official announcement, fans don’t think it could be unreasonable for her to be hiding her second pregnancy as well.

Jennifer Lawrence arrives for Sony Pictures’ “No Hard Feelings” premiere at the AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on June 20, 2023. ((Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images))

Additionally, there have been reports suggesting that, as early as the summer of 2023, the pair were talking about baby #2.

“At first they weren’t sure if they wanted another one because it’s so much work,” an insider told Us Weekly in June 2023.

“But they’re obsessed with Cy and love showing off videos to their friends and family,” the source adds. “They’ve started warming up to the possibility of a second.”

Jennifer Lawrence attends “Appropriate” Broadway Opening Night at Hayes Theater on December 18, 2023 in New York City. ((Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images))

Jennifer’s Thoughts on Motherhood

“Every day of being a mom, I feel awful. I feel guilty.”

This is what Jennifer shared with Viola Davis in December 2022 during one of Variety‘s “Actors on Actors”.

With only a few months of motherhood under her belt, she confessed that she was “so scared that I would f*ck it up” at first and that those fears have only evolved over time.

“I’m playing with [my son] and I’m like, ‘Is this what he wants to be doing? Should we be outside? We’re outside. What if he’s cold? What if he’s going to get sick? Should we be inside? Is this enough? Is this developing your brain enough?'”

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence attends the world premiere of Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up” on December 05, 2021 in New York City. ((Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images))

Honestly, what mother didn’t worry about those exact same things at first. It just comes with the territory of loving a little human with your whole heart!

Later, she also confessed that she once drove around with her son with his seat unbuckled. An oversight to be sure, but what do we do from mistakes? We learn from them! And thankfully, the tyke was just fine.

“He was just teetering around, just flying. OK, great! Good to know that we all almost killed our kids,” she said jokingly.