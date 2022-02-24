Jennifer Lawrence Welcomes First Child!

It's a very big day for one of Hollywood's most beloved actresses!

According to new report from TMZ, Jennifer Lawrence has welcomed her first child!

The Oscar winner is pretty guarded about her private life, so she kept her pregnancy on the down-low to the extent that was possible, forgoing a big announcement and only discussing the news briefly during interviews.

And not surprisingly, the baby's name and gender remain mysteries.

But by all indications, both mother and baby are healthy and resting comfortably!

We can't speak for Jen's future plans, but if you're waiting for her to pose with her new bundle of joy on the cover of People, you might be sorely disappointed.

On one of the rare occasions in which she discussed her pregnancy publicly, Lawrence, who married Cooke Maroney in 2019, made it clear that she will not be updating the press on her baby's progress anytime soon.

“If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’” Lawrence told Vanity Fair back in November.

“But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence," the actress continued.

"And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

Lawrence is equally private about her relationship with the baby's father.

She met Maroney, an art gallery director, while living in New York in 2018.

The couple got engaged just a few months later, and they married in October of 2019.

“I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,’” Jen said in an interview at the time.

“I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully. He’s my best friend so I want to legally bind him to me forever," Lawrence joked.

"And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. It’s the greatest. You find your favorite person in the planet and you’re like you can’t leave. So I wanted to take that offer."

Jennifer and Cooke reportedly divide their time between Beverly Hills and Lower Manhattan.

If we had to guess, we'd say the baby will be spending their first months in the former location, because it is freakin' chilly in the northeast these days, y'all.

As for when Jen and Cooke will offer some updates with regard to the tyke's name, gender, favorite flavor of organic homemade baby food ... well, we're guessing it'll be a while.

Jen is more private than most celebs under everyday circumstances.

Now that she's a new mom, she'll probably steer clear of the press even more eagerly than usual.

But hey, we're sure fans will gush over the baby pics if and when Lawrence chooses to share them.

Our sincere congrats go out to Jen and Cooke on this joyous occasion!