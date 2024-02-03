Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes over? The “honeymoon phase” sure seems to be.

Late last year, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes spoke about their alleged affair.

Since then, they have spoken more about their relationship, making it part of their personal brand.

Now, however, things are looking rough for them. They’re having emotional confrontations that are spilling over to the public.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 on December 08, 2023.

Relationship problems for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes

On January 23, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ podcast showcased an emotional confrontation. Amy cried while discussing T.J.’s behavior.

“I felt extremely disconnected from you,” she admitted. “And I am someone who does want and needs physical touch, words of affirmation, and communication.”

Amy accused T.J. of seeming “emotionally removed … The last few days, I felt disconnected from you.”

A lot of the couples’ listeners are fans and supporters. They found it a little shocking to hear the two air their relationship issues like this.

After all, ABC let go of Amy and T.J. as the scandal of their relationship overshadowed their actual jobs.

The fallout was intense, as neither had finalized their respective divorces. No one’s saying that they did anything malicious, but it sure was a hot mess. If they’re falling apart now … was it all worth it?

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront on May 17, 2022.

Did Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes lose their careers for nothing?

Now, an inside source is opening up to Life & Style about how Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes aren’t as happy as they once were.

“They were on a high during the early stages of their romance, but those days are over,” the insider characterized.

The source went on to note that the “pressure” of making their relationship work was an issue after they saw their careers “unfairly taken. … As Amy’s said, there’s been a price to pay for their relationship. They just never could’ve imagined encountering so many bumps in the road.”

Amy and T.J.’s new projects have led to them spending almost every waking moment together. Which has not been good for them.

“All of that has consumed both of us,” Amy acknowledged of their podcast and related projects.

“What we have ended up doing is sitting in silence for hours next to each other,” she explained, “and it is exhausting.”

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 on December 08, 2023.

And then, Amy says, she and T.J. are arguing once a week (or more). According to her, T.J. will freeze her out for two days after each one.

“They’ve actually thought about going to couples therapy,” the insider dished. “It definitely couldn’t hurt.”

After the podcast episode aired, the couple went so far as to reassure fans on social media that they haven’t split.

T. J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 on December 01, 2023.

“We wanna be real and we wanna be transparent,” Amy Robach told followers on Instagram. “We wanted to show all the sides of us.”

According to the source: “They both desperately want the relationship to work.” That makes sense.

The insider detailed that, after everything that they lost, “They’d be humiliated if they broke up now.”