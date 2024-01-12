This just in: Olivia Flowers had a hookup with disgraced former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel!

Many viewers felt encouraged to hear about Olivia Flowers’ new boyfriend.

Watching her journey on Season 9 has been full of ups and downs for viewers — and has been an ordeal for some of her close friendships.

One of those friendships collapsed into a bitter feud. The fallout revealed a humiliating tryst with the notorious ex-cast member.

On the Season 9 Reunion special of Southern Charm, Olivia Flowers was not having a good time. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Olivia Flowers’ fallen friendship with Taylor Ann Green

On Thursday, Bravo viewers saw tears fall and accusations fly on the Southern Charm Season 9 Reunion special.

As we know, Olivia Flowers and Taylor Ann Green were previously BFFs.

That has since changed dramatically.

Taylor Ann Green (wearing some extremely ’80s-core workout leggings) hugs Olivia Flowers. The two detailed on Season 9 of Southern Charm that they are closer than ever. (Image Credit: Bravo)

During an intense dispute about Taylor’s “reprehensible” hookup with Austen Kroll, Olivia’s ex, Taylor decided to play a card that she’s been holding onto for a long time.

“Forgive as you would want to be forgiven,” she told Olivia.

It’s a bizarre statement to find outside of a 19th Century play. But somehow it feels right at home with this crowd.

“Forgive as you would want to be forgiven,” Taylor Ann Green tells her friend ominously on the Southern Charm Season 9 Reunion. Yikes! (Image Credit: Bravo)

What is Taylor talking about?

Everyone, including host Andy Cohen, seemed to be at a loss. Except for Olivia, who paused, clearly knowing what Taylor meant.

“Go ahead and say it. I already see what you’re trying to do,” Olivia told her ex-bestie.

“You’ve been hanging this over my head,” she then accused. “I wanna see it. Say it. Say it.”

It appears that Olivia Flowers short-circuited for a moment on the Southern Charm Season 9 reunion. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“The whole Thomas situation,” Taylor then announced.

Viewers cringed and castmates displayed their confusion before Andy clarified that she was speaking of disgraced former cast member Thomas Ravenel.

Thomas starred on Southern Charm for its first five seasons. His time on the show came to an end in 2018 after allegations that he assaulted his children’s former nanny — for which he ultimately pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

For years, Thomas Ravenel appeared on Southern Charm and, as in this screenshot, at the Reunions. Thankfully, that came to an end in 2018. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Notorious Thomas Ravenel seems to miss Southern Charm

Famously, Thomas Ravenel mocked Southern Charm for mentioning him. Many fans of the show have the impression that he obsessively keeps up with news of it, even all of these years later.

So many assume that Thomas was watching at home during this big reveal.

Given Thomas’ history as a failed politician, a criminal, and a first-rate jerk, it’s understandable that Olivia wanted to keep this under wraps.

Olivia Flowers, Shep Rose, Andy Cohen, Craig Conover, Taylor Ann Green, and Austen Kroll on the Southern Charm Season 9 Reunion. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“I was fresh out of college, 20 years old, dumb drunken night, one time, had a hookup with T-Rav,” Olivia confessed.

“And I wanted to take to my grave,” she affirmed. “Who wouldn’t?”

That is very understandable. Everyone’s reaction makes it clear that it is difficult to understand why someone would hook up with such a person.

Madison LeCroy knew about a certain piece of Southern Charm gossip before almost anyone. One year later, she received her vindication. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Wait, didn’t Madison LeCroy call Olivia and Thomas’ hookup a year ago?

There’s nothing “funny” about Thomas Ravenel, but it is remarkable that Madison LeCroy had brought up a rumor like that at the previous Reunion.

At the time, Taylor had stood up for Olivia to shoot down the absurd claim. (Also at the time, Kathryn Dennis — who unfortunately shares two children with her detestable ex — was one of their castmates)

Olivia explained that it was only after the fact that she took Taylor aside and told her that, actually, there was truth to Madison’s claim.

Wearing red at the Southern Charm Season 9 Reunion, Olivia Flowers expressed her displeasure repeatedly. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“She’s the only person I told on earth about that, and here you are sitting now trying to use it against me,” Olivia noted, feeling hurt.

Andy asked why Olivia would need forgiveness for the hookup. (He’s not stupid; he just wanted to get Taylor to explain)

Taylor reasoned that it was the “same situation” because “Kathryn is a friend and confidant and you lied about it.” Fair … though it’s not as though Olivia knew Kathryn a decade ago.

Olivia Flowers looks gorgeous as she speaks to the confessional camera on Southern Charm. But she’s pretty ticked off. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Interestingly, Taylor claimed that Olivia “told me it was five years ago after baby number two.”

When Olivia confirmed to Andy that she doesn’t believe that Thomas and Kathryn were an item for this hookup, he again asked what makes it so bad.

“Because, she’s just been sitting there chomping at the bit to use it against me,” Olivia spoke over Taylor. “Not only have you proven yourself to be a s–t friend, you’re a s–t human, too.” Ouch!