Are Snooki and Jionni LaValle headed for divorce?

Rumors about the Jersey Shore couple have been circulating for several years, but this time, fans are convinced that the Snooki and Jionni are actually calling it quits.

The latest round of speculation began when Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino posted photos from daughter Mia Bella’s first birthday party.

Several Shore stars were on hand for the event, including Angelina Pivarnik, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

Jionni LaValle and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi attends Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi birthday at Cavo on December 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

But Jionni was nowhere to be found, and some fans were curious about his absence.

One person even commented on the pic to ask why Snooki’s husband was “never around ever.”

Now, Nicole has been famous for long enough that she must know that there’s little to be gained by replying to trolls.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her fiance Jionni LaValle visit Citi Field in the Queens borough of New York City in 2012. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

But Snooki’s patience has its limits, just like everyone else’s, and she’s clearly sick of hearing the same accusations over and over.

Snooki Speaks Out: Jersey Shore Star Addresses Divorce Rumors

“He’s at home with my three kids,” she replied to the hater. “Let him be.”

Television personality Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi with husband Jionni LaValle attend the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV)

Fans were quick to come to Snooki’s defense, with many pointing out that Jionni has been quite vocal about his

“Nicole has already stated numerous times that he really doesn’t like to be in the public eye … he’s a private person,” one person wrote, according to In Touch.

Indeed, Jionni has addressed this issue several times in the past, including when he announced in 2018 that he would not be participating in the Jersey Shore reboot/spinoff series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“Hey guys, I’m going to visit this subject one time and one time only,” Jionni wrote on Instagram at the time.

Jionni LaValle, Lorenzo Dominic Lavalle, Giovanna Marie LaValle and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi go pumpkin picking at a joint birthday party for Lorenzo And Giovanna at ORT Farms on September 26, 2015 in Long Valley, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show and I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it,” he continued.

“Nicole and I are doing great and became even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids.”

Jionni went on to explain that he “never wanted to be” a reality star, and he owns his own business that he “works hard at.”

“My wife is a reality star and works hard at that, that’s what she does. We ARE not divorced,” he explained.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi visits The Empire State Building on August 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Jionni Has His Reasons

Back in 2022, Snooki shared a photo of Jionni on her Instagram page.

It was the first time she had done so in several years, and her comments were immediately flooded with cruel remarks about her husband’s weight.

So yeah, Jionni has his reasons for steering clear of the spotlight.

But his absence shouldn’t be taken as a sign of trouble in his marriage. We believe the LaValles when they say they’re stronger than ever!