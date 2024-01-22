Questions about Adam Harrison’s cause of death have been circulating nonstop ever since fans learned that Adam had passed away unexpectedly at the age of 39.

Adam was the son of Rick Harrison of the long-running History Channel reality series Pawn Stars.

While Adam was not a regular cast member on the show, sources close to the family say that he enjoyed an extremely close relationship with his father.

The Harrison family released a statement requesting privacy in the wake of Adam’s death.

Rick Harrison attends the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards Cumulus/Westwood One Radio Remotes on April 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ACM)

“Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss,” Rick and his loved ones wrote.

Rick also posted a tribute to his late son on Instagram.

“You will always be in my heart. I love you Adam,” the TV personality wrote alongside a photo of himself and his son.

The pic was posted just hours after news of Adam’s death went public.

Adam Harrison Cause of Death Revealed?

The day that Adam lost his life, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that he died of an overdose.

The report was based on a remark made by a representative of the Harrison family.

Rick Harrison attends the 2014 A+E Networks Upfront on May 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for A+E Networks)

Several days later, Rick Harrison confirmed his son died from a fentanyl overdose.

“Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose,” Rick told The Post in a statement on Monday.

“The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously,” he added. “It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better.”

Earlier in the week, when it was not clear what substances might have been present in Adam’s system at the time of his death, actor Christopher Clawson, a friend of Rick’s, indicated that fentanyl was involved.

“Condolences Rick. The fentanyl situation is out of control in this country and nobody seems to be doing anything meaningful about it,” Clawson commented on Rick’s Instagram post.

“Use your platform to help change that.”

Other noteworthy public figures also offered their condolences to Rick, including Donald Trump Jr., who wrote, “I’m so sorry man.”

Rick Harrison from History’s “Pawn Stars” television series speaks at a rally for Republican presidential candidate Sen. Marco Rubio. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“I’m so sorry to hear about Adam. May he rest in [peace] and God bless you and your family my friend,” added Richard Wilk, who is best known for his appearances in the Gambling in Las Vegas docu-series.

Rick’s rep said also confirmed Adam died in Las Vegas and the family was notified Friday.

Fans Express Condolences Following Death of Adam Harrison

Rick has nearly a million followers, thousands of whom offered words of comfort and support following the news of Adam’s passing.

“No, no, I can’t believe it; they just broke the news here in Chile. I’m very sorry. God give peace to your hearts, a big hug for you, and your family,” one commenter wrote, according to Yahoo! News.

Rick Harrison arrives at the opening of “Pawn Shop Live!,” a parody of History’s “Pawn Stars” television series, at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“I am so sorry for your loss, Rick. Too many of our children are taken by the disease of addiction,” another added.

We’d like to add our voice to the chorus of those offering condolences to Rick.

Our thoughts go out to the entire Harrison family during this enormously difficult time.