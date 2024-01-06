Michael Bolton’s Brain Tumor Diagnosis: How Is He Doing Now?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sad news: Michael Bolton revealed at the start of 2024 that he had a brain tumor.

In a detailed note to fans on January 5, the veteran artist explained that he was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor and, as a result, some changes would be coming for the singer in the upcoming year.

The good news: Bolton is doing very well, all things considered.

Michael Bolton performs onstage during the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Michael Bolton’s Illness

“Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery,” the 70-year old wrote on Instagram.

While the news was scary, Bolton immediately let fans know that he was on the mend. “Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success.”

Fans were concerned about Bolton’s health earlier in the year, after he made a surprise appearance on The Masked Singer.

Michael Bolton arrives for the Recording Academy and Clive Davis 2023 pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel. ((Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images))

During the March 8, 2023, episode of Season 9 of The Masked Singer, it was revealed that Michael was behind the Wolf. However, following his big unveiling, fans shared concern Grammy-winning singer’s appearance on social media.

How long Michael has been struggling remains unclear, but thankfully, it sounds like he’s getting better now that he’s had medical attention.

“I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family,” he added in his note to fans.

Why Did Michael Bolton Stop Performing?

However, the surgery has come with a cost.

The Grammy Award-winner also told followers he will be “devoting” the “next couple of months” to his recovery. This means he has to cancel his upcoming 2024 concert dates and touring all together for the foreseeable future.

“It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon,” continued Bolton, who thanked his fans for their “love and support” through the many years.

He concluded:

“Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can. Much love always, MB.”

Michael Bolton performs onstage during Inaugural Gateway Celebrity Fight Night on March 12, 2022 in Phoenix. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Gateway Celebrity Fight Night Foundation)

Several months ago, Bolton opened up about sharing positivity in dark times through his album Spark of Light, which included the emotional track “Beautiful World.”

“We were basically observing our friends and family and seeing that they all really needed some light, that it was so dark and oppressive and basically we were all just carrying layers of fear to our every day,” the legend said of finding inspiration through the COVID pandemic.

“And so we started to feel a sense of responsibility to deliver hope and promise and all these feelings that seem to be so elusive, and it started to become a feel-good record.”

Michael Bolton attends NBC’s “American Song Contest” Week 7 Semi-Finals Part 2 Live Premiere and Red Carpet at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 02, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

His Family & How They Are Standing By Him

Bolton is the father of three daughters, Isa, Holly and Taryn. He also has six grandkids.

“I’m filled with more love and pride in my girls as they raise their own families,” he added last year.

“The people I love bring me a lot of happiness… The important things never really change. Love is the most important thing, the center of the universe. There’s nothing greater.”

Yes, he was “too serious” early in his career, Bolton acknowledged at the time, adding:

“The fun starts happening when you let go of things… I don’t feel like I’m near slowing down yet.”

We wish Michael Bolton nothing but the best of luck in his recovery process.