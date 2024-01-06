Alex Rodriguez Flaunts Weight Loss in Shirtless Thirst Trap

Alex Rodriguez is showing off his weight loss.
And he has one person to thank.
The athlete is no stranger to working out, but his recent fitness journey has taken him to new heights. Or lows, as the case may be.
Dating a hot personal trainer has a whole array of benefits, as it turns out.
Taking to his Instagram Story, Alex Rodriguez flaunted his intense torso and sculpted arms.
In the photo below, you can see him stand shirtless beside his girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro.
She’s no slouch herself. But Alex’s body is getting a lot of the attention, given that he’s a sports legend in his own right.
Last September, A-Rod announced that he had lost over 30 pounds. And no, it’s not another exasperating Ozempic body controversy.
Instead, he changed his diet while working out with his girlfriend.
Jac isn’t just helping him along. She’s also working as a personal trainer for his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. Small world?
“[Jac is] the only person that can come into co-parents and make us both better,” Alex Rodriguez said of his weight loss while speaking to Us Weekly late last summer.
“Cynthia has got in incredible shape following the JacFit program,” he praised.
A-Rod then announced: “I’ve lost 32 pounds following her program.” And now he’s flaunting the results.
In addition to praising her fitness program, he also had a lot of personal praise for Jac.
He noted that she is so “caring” with clients because she previously worked as a nurse.
“She’s used to taking care of people that are sick,” A-Rod suggested.
“What I love about what she’s done in JacFit and the amount of people that she’s influenced,” A-Rod expressed, “is the reaction that I see from people to her.”
He then characterized: “It’s really mind-blowing.”
The noteworthy athlete is no stranger to seeing people have strong reactions — including to the women that he’s with. So that’s really saying something.
A-Rod went on to praise Jac for helping so many people get into what he calls “tremendous shape.”
Those people include himself, of course.
Right now, he’s like a walking, flexing advertisement for her fitness program. That’s a very famous billboard.