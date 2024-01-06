Alex Rodriguez Flaunts Weight Loss in Shirtless Thirst Trap

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Alex Rodriguez is showing off his weight loss.

And he has one person to thank.

The athlete is no stranger to working out, but his recent fitness journey has taken him to new heights. Or lows, as the case may be.

Dating a hot personal trainer has a whole array of benefits, as it turns out.

Alex Rodriguez walks onto the field prior to the 93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at T-Mobile Park on July 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Taking to his Instagram Story, Alex Rodriguez flaunted his intense torso and sculpted arms.

In the photo below, you can see him stand shirtless beside his girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro.

She’s no slouch herself. But Alex’s body is getting a lot of the attention, given that he’s a sports legend in his own right.

Just days into 2024, Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jac Cordeiro show off their sculpted bodies after his recent weight loss. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Last September, A-Rod announced that he had lost over 30 pounds. And no, it’s not another exasperating Ozempic body controversy.

Instead, he changed his diet while working out with his girlfriend.

Jac isn’t just helping him along. She’s also working as a personal trainer for his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. Small world?

Alex Rodriguez speaks prior to the World Baseball Classic Semifinals between Team Japan and Team Mexico at loanDepot park on March 20, 2023. (Photo Credit: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

“[Jac is] the only person that can come into co-parents and make us both better,” Alex Rodriguez said of his weight loss while speaking to Us Weekly late last summer.

“Cynthia has got in incredible shape following the JacFit program,” he praised.

A-Rod then announced: “I’ve lost 32 pounds following her program.” And now he’s flaunting the results.

Alex Rodriguez looks on prior to Game Three of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on November 01, 2022. (Photo Credit: Elsa/Getty Images)

In addition to praising her fitness program, he also had a lot of personal praise for Jac.

He noted that she is so “caring” with clients because she previously worked as a nurse.

“She’s used to taking care of people that are sick,” A-Rod suggested.

Former MLB player Alex Rodriguez commentates prior to Game One of the World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2023. (Photo Credit: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

“What I love about what she’s done in JacFit and the amount of people that she’s influenced,” A-Rod expressed, “is the reaction that I see from people to her.”

He then characterized: “It’s really mind-blowing.”

The noteworthy athlete is no stranger to seeing people have strong reactions — including to the women that he’s with. So that’s really saying something.

Alex Rodriguez looks on before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020. (Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

A-Rod went on to praise Jac for helping so many people get into what he calls “tremendous shape.”

Those people include himself, of course.

Right now, he’s like a walking, flexing advertisement for her fitness program. That’s a very famous billboard.