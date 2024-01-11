Most dramatic rose ceremony ever?

Late Wednesday via Instagram, Palmer announced that he and wife Emely Fardo has welcomed their first child together!

“Our worlds have been forever changed… ,” Palmer opened to start a joint social media post with his spouse on before revealing the name of their new family member.

“She’s finally here… ELLA REINE PALMER Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude…”

As you can see above, Palmer provided (adorable!) photographic evidence of the newborn’s existence.

The proud and excited parents shared a selfie of themselves smiling together as Fardo held their sleeping daughter — rocking a pink onesie — against her chest.

Back in August, Palmer and Fardo revealed to People Magazine that they were expecting their first baby together.

“I have two brothers and four nephews, so we are finally getting a female addition to the Palmer family!” the former NFL quarterback told this publication.

“Emely has always wanted a daughter and she is so maternal by nature, I’ve always known that she is going to be the best mom.”

The spouses followed up this interview with photos from their pregnancy shoot online, telling Instagram followers:

“We’ve been keeping a secret… our family is growing and our hearts are so full! This is a dream come true for us and we’re so thrilled to be welcoming our baby girl in January 2024.”

Palmer served as The Bachelor lead for Season 5 in 2004.

He went on to work as a college football analyst for ESPN/ABC and has been a contributor to The Sports Network (TSN) in Canada.

Palmer was also a contributor to ABC’s Good Morning America.

In 2018, he hosted the kickoff season of The Proposal on ABC. And in 2021, he was named full-time host of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Palmer and Fardo (a Brazilian photographer and model) met in a boxing class in 2017 and got married in Connecticut in 2020.

After COVID pandemic restrictions eased, they held a second wedding at Château De La Gaude, a luxury hotel in Aix-en-Provence, France in 2022.