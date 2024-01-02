Kaitlyn Bristowe is ringing in the new year… by railing against annoying, pathetic, speculative trolls on the Internet who have nothing better to do than make up malicious lies and rumors.

And we are SO very here for it.

On Sunday night, you see, Bristowe hosted a New Year’s Eve party for a bunch of acquaintances.

Among this large contingent of attendees was Zac Clark, who split from Tayshia Adams in late 2021.

Kaitlyn Bristowe attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Image)

At one point, a photo of Bristowe with her arm around Clark started to make the Internet rounds… which should have created nary a stir considering the two are good pals.

But this is the Internet, you know?

Upon seeing chatter via the Instagram account @Deuxmoi that she and Clark were engaged in some sort of romantic relationship… Bristowe simply went off.

“Hi! Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor,” the former Bachelorette wrote.

“Y’all are NASTY in here. Anywho. Swear on my dogs lives. No cheating went on. So we can just put that to rest. Thank you!! Happy new year everyone. Go donate some blood or something!”

Yes, the engagement is over. But Jason Tartick still loves Kaitlyn Bristowe. (Instagram)

For the record, Bristowe and Jason Tartick ended their engagement about five months ago.

She and Adams, meanwhile, are rather tight after the pair replaced Chris Harrison as co-hosts of The Bachelor franchise for a couple seasons.

Hence her anger over any talk that she and Adams’ ex have been involved in any sort of inappropriate entanglement.

Bristowe was far from done with her response on Monday, too.

(Intagram)

“You would think by now I’d be used to the hate. I’m not. Your words hurt. Your shaming hurts,” continued the reality star addressing all trolls, critics and haters.

“Part of me feels a little sad and honestly embarrassed for you guys because this shouldn’t be how you spend day 1 of a new year.

“You should not be this invested in someone you don’t even know or respect. It’s actually scary, and I know looking inward might be even scarier for you. But the bullying is next level. You are allowed to have opinions and feelings. But you don’t even know the truth, and your HATE should actually come with consequences.

“I truly worry about some of your mental health. It’s not OK. It’s. Not. Please. Please feel ashamed of yourselves for treating someone this way who you don’t know.

“I did not kill someone. I had a party with some of my favorite people. Shame. On. YOU. Not me.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick attend the 50th birthday celebration of friend and former bachelorette Trista Sutter at the all-new Sandals Royal CuraÃ§ao Resort on December 5, 2022. (Getty)

Bristowe simply continued, too, BLASTING all these strangers who dared to judge her life and/or form any totally misguided opinions.

“I am not one dimensional,” she wrote.

“What you see on people’s social media does not mean you know them. And this part might sting … but I would never, ever, want to switch places with you. Your life seems so sad.

“So I will not take the opinions of someone who I would not trade places with.”

(Instagram)

Is anyone else out there standing and applauding right now?

The podcast host went on to add:

“Y’all wanna feel big loud and important you are small minded and sad.” She then thanked her supporters who are “kind,” saying they are “the real ones.”

In closing, Bristowe shared a third written post on her Instagram Stories that read:

“I wish I could just share my truth and tell you my side. It’s hard to bite my dang tongue sometimes. But you just go on and continue to have your own little made up story in your head and believe what you want to believe.

“Social media la la land. Good lawwwddd.”