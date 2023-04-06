Jennifer Lopez Slammed For Launching Booze Brand: You Don't Drink, and Your Husband Is an Alcoholic!

Twenty years after they first started dating, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally tied the knot last summer.

In the months since, the couple has done a surprisingly good job of protecting their privacy, but if there’s one thing we know about these two Hollywood powerhouses it’s that they’re not hurting for cash.

That’s why it’s so strange that Jen has launched a new business that doesn’t seem to align with her interests or values.

Lopez announced this week that she’s releasing her own line of pre-mixed cocktails called Delola.

But as many fans have pointed out, J-Lo has been very open about the fact that she doesn’t drink.

Add to that the fact that Affleck has struggled with alcoholism throughout his adult life, and this begins to look like the most bizarre celebrity cash-grab in recent memory.

“I have been grinding non-stop for decades, and more and more I’m realizing the importance of enjoying life,” Jen said in her Instagram announcement.

“I just wanted to create something better — something better tasting, better ingredients, something I would want to drink with my friends and family, and that is Delola,” she continued.

The announcement met with immediate pushback, as many commenters pointed out that this doesn’t exactly seem like a passion project for Jen.

“Oh wow. This is disappointing,” wrote one person, according to Page Six.

“Why not create a NA brand considering you’ve been outspoken about the negative effects of alcohol and that you yourself don’t drink?” this person asked.

“This feels so off-brand for you, genuinely curious why you’re selling alcohol.”

“Jlo you don’t drink. This is like something that is known and has been pointed out on numerous occasions,” another user added.

“I mean….I get it- a coin is a coin- but mama you don’t drink alcohol.”

“She doesn’t even drink but get that bag girl,” a third critic chimed in.

“But you literally don’t drink? This is such a money grab ugh,” a fourth remarked.

Jen has yet to respond to the backlash, and she probably never will because “what can I say? I like money!” isn’t the strongest counterargument.

In her defense, we’ll point out that there’s a proud tradition of sober bartenders, a la Sam Malone on Cheers.

Of course, they’re usually former drunks who got sober.

Maybe Jen thinks being married to a former frequenter of Boston bars gives her the cred she needs to peddle hooch?

Wait, why are we doing free damage control work for a gazillionaire’s spiked Kool-Aid?

You’re on your own, Jen!