This summer, after just over one year of marriage, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split.

These days, Britney is single and growing accustomed to life after her conservatorship and marriage.

In the mean time, Sam has lost a tremendous amount of weight in a very short amount of time.

The actor and model also appears to be throwing shade at Britney. But he may just be a pawn in someone else’s twisted game.

TMZ caught up with Sam Asghari as he was on his way out of Equinox gym.

He has very conspicuously lost weight recently — an estimated 35 to 40 pounds, in fact.

Naturally, TMZ asked about it. Sam was quick to clarify that, no, he’s not hopping onto one of the most infamous trends of 2023.

Unlike an alarming number of other famous people, Sam is not taking Ozempic.

Ozempic is a semaglutide that serves as a life-saving diabetes medication. Or, for rich people, it functions as an appetite suppressant for weight loss (along with a slew of alarming health risks).

As a growing number of famous people fess up to taking it, fewer people are hearing the voices of non-rich non-celebrities who cannot get refills due to shortages.

The fitness expert shared that his weight loss is, unsurprisingly, the result of exercise and diet, not from luxury use of a medicine with a limited supply.

It is not uncommon for actors, models, bodybuilders, and the fitness community in general to change dramatically in build from time to time. The human body’s metabolism will adapt to an unchanging regimen and people will see diminishing returns.

Right now, Sam looks toned and cut. He has always prioritized staying in shape, and that has been clear since before he and Britney were an item.

As for Sam’s professional advice on anyone looking to lose weight, he suggests that diet is the key.

That’s partially true. Of course, two people can live the exact same habits and eat the exact same portions of food with wildly different results.

It doesn’t mean that what he’s saying is wrong. It’s just that what works for someone else might not work for him. And what works for him might not work for someone else.

Meanwhile, Sam Asghari recently teamed up with one of the most controversial organizations on the planet: PETA.

He appeared in a few promotional images that promoted dog adoption. PETA has launched much, much worse ad campaigns than that.

However, the text appears to be stirring the pot … and possibly throwing shade at his ex-wife.

“Some loves last,” the ad read, appearing to target Sam’s oh-so-brief marriage. “Never buy dogs.”

The text also reads: “You can’t buy love, but you can adopt it.”

It could be shade at Britney, who did pay for a dog that she adopted not so long ago instead of a rescue. PETA put her on blast at the time.

Honestly? We’re not sure if Sam was “in on” the shade or just cuddled a dog for a promo image.

He is, after all, a professional model.

PETA is the controversy-courting entity in the mix.