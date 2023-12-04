Tammy Slaton Basks in Sunshine, Looks Her Absolute Best in New TikTok Photo

Tammy Slaton is down.

But clearly not out.

The long-time 1000-Lb Sisters cast member has been candid of late over how much she’s struggling in the wake of her husband passing away this past June.

In case you weren’t aware, Caleb Willingham was only 40 years old when he died suddenly on the last day of this month.

Tammy Slaton enjoys a meal here on an episode of TLC’s 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Last week, Slaton explained to social media followers that one way she continues to mourn this loss is by carrying around Caleb’s ashes in a necklace she wears each day.

A few days before she made this admission, Tammy uploaded a montage of photos to TikTok, giving followers at one point a glimpse at the butterfly that was released during Willingham’s memorial service.

“Whisper I love you to a butterfly and it will fly to heaven to deliver your message,” Slaton said during this part of the footage.

It’s understandably a VERY challenging time for Slaton these days.

But just look at the photo Tammy shared over the weekend on TikTok:

Tammy Slaton is basking in some nice weather via this photo she posted to TikTok. (TikTok)

As you can see, Tammy is sitting on a rock on top of a small hill — surrounded by grass — in this snapshot.

She’s wearing a dark green top and black workout pants and smiling into the sun as the wind blows her hair back and she holds her hands together.

Tammy really does look at peace here, doesn’t she?

She also looks terrific, having shed hundreds of pounds over the last two years.

They’re back! Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton are posing here in promotion of 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

When we caught back up with Slaton to open 1000-Lb Sisters Season 4, she weighed 717 pounds.

Now, however?

After entering rehab… and working on her diet… and cutting out soda… and exercising more… and undergoing gastric bypass surgery?

Slaton is close to 400 pounds. Amazing!

Amy and Tammy Slaton are posing here for an old series promo pic. (TLC)

On the professional front, meanwhile, Tammy and Amy Slaton are about to return for new episodes of their popular reality show.

The upcoming season will take viewers back in time to when Caleb was still alive — but not doing particularly well.

“It bothers me that he’s backsliding,” Tammy said last month in a preview unveiled by People Magazine, adding in this teaser:

“I don’t know if he has the strength to do this on his own.”

Tammy and Amy Slaton are featured in this photo from season five of their popular reality show. (TLC)

Toward the end of this TLC trailer, Slaton expresses shock and dismay over where things stand in her life, almost all due to the unfortunate state Willingham finds himself in.

“I didn’t know coming home, the world was going to fall apart,” she says in the upsetting video.

1000-Lb. Sisters premieres on Tuesday, December 12 at 9/8c.