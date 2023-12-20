Has technology gone too far?

Being a makeup queen, Kylie Jenner is always experimenting with different looks. Still, while sitting in a makeup chair on Tuesday, December 19, she might have taken things too far. She posted a video on her TikTok where she transformed herself into one of her sister’s ex-boyfriend’s: Justin Bieber!

Using a face filter, Kylie looked unrecognizable as her beautiful features were transformed to give her Justin’s face. Here eyes were narrowed, her face rounded, and the look came complete with Justin’s signature ‘stash! “This makes me so happy,” she captioned the TikTok, which was set to Justin’s song “Love Me.”

It’s unclear what Kylie was getting primped and prepped for while she was having fun with the TikTok feature. It’s hard to keep track these days of all of her ventures! Still, with the holidays around the corner – and the Kardashians notorious for their Christmas eve parties – no doubt we won’t know for sure what’s up Kylie’s sleeve until the new year. Still, nice to see her having fun!

Kylie Jenner & Justin Bieber’s Relationship

You can see the resemblance, right?

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images & Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner’s transformation in Justin Bieber is pretty funny, and in no way a diss. In fact, Kylie has been friends with Justin for several years. This, even after her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, dated the pop superstud following her split from ex Scott Disick. But that didn’t last long and besides, he’s quite happily married to Hailey Baldwin Bieber now. In fact, Kylie Jenner attended their wedding, along with her daughter Stormi Webster, sister Kendall Jenner, and mom Kris Jenner.

In fact, Kylie and Hailey are so close, it was likely’s Hailey that convinced Kylie to try out the TikTok filter. Just a week earlier, Hailey took to her own TikTok to try out the face transformation. However, rather to try the filter on herself, she put the app to the test on, yes you guessed it, her husband! What does Justin Bieber look like with a Justin Bieber filter? Honestly, a bit terrifying! LOL!