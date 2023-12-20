Derek Hough has provided a health update on his wife.

Unfortunately, it’s not a very positive one.

Early on Wednesday, the Dancing with the Stars judge wrote the following via his Instagram Story:

“I strongly believe all the prayers that have been sent with the intention and love of Hayley’s recovery has helped so much. I can’t thank you all enough.”

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert attend the NAMI West Los Angeles first annual 2023 Mental Health Gala honoring the life & legacy of Stephen â€œtWitchâ€ Boss at Pacific Design Center on May 12, 2023 in West Hollywood. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for National Alliance on Mental Illness Westside Los Angeles )

The message came about two weeks after Hayley Erbert was hospitalized for emergency brain surgery.

She became “disoriented,” Hough told followers at the time — and was then diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel.

Hence the craniectomy, Hough added, stating that Erbert was in stable condition after the very scary incident.

Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough attend the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards)

Now, it appears as if Herbert must go under the knife again to “replace a large portion of her skull” that was removed earlier this month.

Wrote Hough on Wednesday:

“Please keep her in your prayers as I believe the collective energy helped her through these past few weeks. We love you we thank you.”

Hough previously explained that a skull implant “will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury.”

Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough arrive at the 2022 Mercedes-Benz Academy Awards Viewing Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz)

This past Friday, Hough went on to note that his wife’s “recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle,” although he did say that his wife “still has a ways to go” in her medical journey.

The professional dancer’s post was accompanied by a video of himself and Erbert walking hand-in-hand on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

As frightening as this ordeal has been, Hough says he and Erbert are trying to focus on the lessons they’ve learned from it.

“It has shown us the incredible strength and resilience that lies within us and the power of having a supportive community around us,” he told fans.

“We cannot express enough gratitude to each of you for your unwavering support, messages, prayers and undeniable loving energy we have both felt during this time.”

Hough and Erbert got married in August just over a year after getting engaged in June 2022.

Adding that he and Erbert are “filled with hope and relief” about her recovery, Hough concluded his post:

“While this isn’t the holiday season either of us envisioned, it’s one that we’re incredibly grateful to have. We look forward to cherishing these moments with a deeper appreciation for life and the people in it.”