Kody Brown: Thank God I Didn’t Have More Kids with Meri!

Kody Brown may be done with Meri Brown.

But he isn’t done laying into her.

On Sunday, December 24, TLC aired a special episode of Sister Wives Special subtitled “Look Back, Where We Started” during which various cast members reflected on just how far they’ve come.

During Kody’s interview, he spent a portion of time discussing how grateful he is for scarcely having procreated with his very first spouse.

Kody Brown is likely saying something selfish in this scene. (TLC)

“Retrospectively, I’m really glad we didn’t have more children,” Kody said of himself and Meri at one point, adding as his reason:

“It wouldn’t have been good for the child because Meri and I weren’t healthy then.”

Kody and Meri are parents to Leon, who came out as transgender in 2022.

The former couple had trouble conceiving and, therefore, never welcomed any other kids… a fact that separates Kody and Meri from Kody and his other past or current spouse, with whom he shares several sons and daughters each.

Meri Brown is at last free from the control of Kody Brown. (TLC)

On Sunday night, TLC viewers went way back in times to an episode from many seasons ago when Kody and Meri were trying fertility treatments to get pregnant.

“It just freaks me out to go through that again. I want to have another baby. I would love that,” Meri said in the throwback episode.

Kody was also on board with the idea at the time, stating on air:

“When we’re dying when we’re 110, we’ll look back and we’ll be glad we did the IVF.”

Kody Brown is trying not to sound like a jerk in this scene. (TLC)

Kody is basically saying the opposite now, of course; or at least saying he’s glad the IVF treatments didn’t work.

He and Meri split just about a year ago, but they hadn’t slept together in over a decade at the time. Their relationship has been over — in any romantic sense — for as long as we can recall.

On this unique Sister Wives installment, Kody was asked about a quote from back in the day (following a number of miscarriages) in which he said he wasn’t “burning” his his guts for the pair to procreate again.

“During that time, it was more realization that our marriage is not really healthy,” Kody explained while looking back at the moment.

Kody and Meri Brown get into an argument in this Sister Wives scene. (TLC)

Over the years, Meri has spoken out candidly her fertility issues.

In May, for example, she shared an emotional message about one of her miscarriages, which happened before she and Kody talked about another round of IVF in the aforementioned clips.

“Today was a travel day for me, and as I was driving through this town tonight, I saw a group of three teenage-looking boys, maybe 15 or 16 years old, walking down the street, hands in pockets, chit chatting away, and I just had to smile and almost sort of giggle to myself,” Meri wrote via Instagram at the time.

“It was a fun, and even bittersweet, moment for me, realizing that had my baby survived, he might be engaging in that same sort of teenaged banter, and having those same sort of memorable teenaged moments.”

Of her late baby, Meri concluded:

“He’d be 15 now, and I often wonder what life would be like with him here.

“There’s often a lot of sorrow and pain surrounding that loss, but having that moment of joy today, seeing those boys happy and alive, was healing in a way for me.”

t