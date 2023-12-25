Very sa and surprising news out of Hollywood:

Kamar de los Reyes, a veteran actor best known for his role as Antonio Vega on ABC’s One Life to Live, passed away in Los Angele on December 24.

He was 56 years old.

Kamar de los Reyes attends A Legacy Of Changing Lives presented by the Fulfillment Fund at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 13, 2018. (Getty)

According to numerous entertainment news and celebrity gossip outlets, de los Reyes had only recently been diagnosed with cancer.

The star’s wife confirmed this awful development to Variety.

We cannot say for certain at this time the type of cancer that took the actor’s life.

Born in Puerto Rico and raised in Las Vegas, de los Reyes was best known for his aforementioned role as as Vega on this long-running daytime drama.

He first appeared on the series from 1995 to 1998, before returning for his second stint from 2000 to 2009.

Kamar de los Reyes arrives at Spike TV’s 10th annual Video Game Awards at Sony Pictures Studios on December 7, 2012 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

de los Reyes also starred in Sleepy Hollow and played part in seven episodes of the CW program All American as Coach Montes from 2022 to 2023.

Elsewhere, the late star voiced the character of Raul Menendez in the popular video game franchise Call Of Duty and enjoyed a stint on the hit ABC show The Rookie.

According to a statement issued by representatives for his family, de los Reyes was born November 8, 1967 in San Juan; he grew up with a passion for singing and dancing.

He came to Los Angeles in the 1980s to fulfill his dream of being an entertainer.

Kamar De Los Reyes poses with award for the Outstanding Performance In A Daytime Drama series for ‘One Life to Live’ during the 2008 ALMA Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on August 17, 2008 in Pasadena, California. (Getty Images)

Kamar de los Reyes is survived by his wife, actor Sherri Saum; sons Caylen, Michael and John; his brothers Daniel and Walfredo, Jr; his sisters Lily and Ilde; his mother Matilde and his father Walfredo.

In his most recent Instagram post, de los Reyes expressed extreme pride as a father, celebrating his oldest son’s most recent milestone.

“Always knew you’d do great things – never dreamed how great. My pride to have you as my son overwhelms me,” the actor wrote.

We send our condolences to those who knew him and loved him.

May Kamar de los Reyes rest in peace.