As you may have heard about by now, the Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar are mostly evil individuals who raised their children based on ultra conservative and ridiculously restrictive rules that they learned from the Institute in Basic Life Principles.

You likely heard all about this from an Amazon documentary titled “Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.”

Jill Duggar played a key role in exposing her parents’ sexist ways by sitting down for an interview with producers of this film.

But Jinger Duggar did not.

We’re up close and personal here with Jinger Duggar during a podcast appearance. (Instagram)

“Growing up on TV and just in the public eye in general, I know that once you speak on something, kind of like sit down [and] record something on someone else’s platform, then there’s little to no editing power,” Jinger said in a conversation with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, in a video posted to their YouTube channel on Monday, December 11.

“And that’s what I was a little unsure about.”

In other words?

Jinger didn’t want to give up editing control over her words and/or her opinions.

Which does make some sense when you think about it.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo pose for a selfie to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The Counting On alum confessed that most things in the documentary were “truthful,” however she wanted to tell the story in “her own words.”

She continued as follows:

“I just didn’t want to speak to IBLP in that context.

“I thought it would be best for me just to be able to tell my own story how I wanted and for those viewing it, they wouldn’t see it through a bad lens.”

Jinger Duggar holds her daughter Evangeline in an Instagram photo. (Instagram)

Indeed, Jinger isn’t afraid to slam her parents.

She wrote a book titled “Becoming Free Indeed” in which she told her side of the shady story; in which she detailed what it was like to grow up as the daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle.

“Those teachings of Bill Gothard were awful and they were so deceptive because they were mixed in, there would be elements of truth from scripture and it would just take a twist, where it was very damaging,” Jinger now says of the man in charge of Institute in Basic Life Principles.

“With something like this in a documentary, I was afraid that maybe things wouldn’t be handled as I want them to be and so that’s why I didn’t go on.”