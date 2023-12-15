After all of the revelations about Justin Timberlake in Britney Spears’ memoir, his popularity is at an all-time low.

He was, perhaps, the only actor who (one imagines) hoped that this year’s historic strike would prevent him from promoting his project. Appearing in public is not fun for him.

But life goes on, and wife Jessica Biel is making public appearances, too.

One of her latest was a blast from the past … and channeling a look that JT famously wore alongside Britney Spears.

Justin whispers something into the ear of Jessica Biel in this lovely photo of the famous twosome. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Denim is a very specific material. No one really questions it when you’re wearing pants. Anything else? You might as well be wrapping yourself in strings of LED lights. People will notice.

On Wednesday, Jessica Biel took to Instagram to share photos from a Las Vegas trip that she underwent with friends.

In one photo, which you can see below, she was sporting an all-denim ensemble.

Jessica Biel posed in a supremely denim look in this December 2023 Instagram photo. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In addition to the photos, she also included a caption.

“Boots, Bestie, Rodeo round 2,” Biel wrote alongside a cowboy emoji.

Meanwhile, on TikTok, she also shared a look at her attire in a “get ready with me” video, writing: “another rodeo + denim on denim + cowboy boots.”

Jessica Biel attends The 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018. (Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics’ Choice Awards)

So why is this particularly remarkable? Don’t get us wrong — Jessica Biel is gorgeous and always has been. But is denim newsworthy?

Not on its own. Unless there’s, like, a shortage or a factory fire or whatever.

The issue is that perhaps the single most iconic moment in fashion to feature denim — in the history of the world — involves Biel’s husband, Justin Timberlake. And it involves Britney Spears.

Did you know that Britney Spears’ favorite color is yellow? She took this cute photo in her own yard, during the final years of her conservatorship. (Photo Credit: Britney Spears)

More than two decades ago, Britney and Justin donned denim and kind of changed the world in the process.

In 2001, Britney wore a patchwork denim gown. At her side, then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake wore a Canadian tuxedo (that is, made of denim) alongside a cowboy hat.

This was for that year’s American Music Awards. Times were arguably simpler then. Worse in many ways, but hey, it was months before 9/11.

Britney Spears and boyfriend Justin Timberlake arrive at the premiere of her movie “Crossroads” at the Mann Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 11, 2002. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

When people talk about all-denim fashion, JT and Britney are almost invariably what comes to mind for millions of people.

So to see Timberlake’s wife wearing denim is … well, it’s a sign that she made a choice.

Either she didn’t think about it all, she is aware of the infamous fashion moment but chose to ignore it, or … JT really likes the look of a beautiful woman in denim? It’s catching some attention, is what we’re saying.