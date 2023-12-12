Christine Brown: I Do Not Trust Robyn! At All!

Christine Brown has no reason to hide it any longer.

She left Kody Brown two years ago, she’s since met and married David Woolley and she’s clearly very content with her life choices.

So, why pretend at this point, you know?

Why act like she owes anything to Robyn Brown and why act like this is a person she wants to be a part of her life going forward?

Robyn Brown and Christine Brown don’t get along. This isn’t a secret at this point. (TLC)

“I don’t trust her,” Christine said on part three of the Sister Wives one-on-one special this past Sunday night, adding on air:

“I think she says one thing but does another. How can you say you want the whole big family picture, but then do all these separate things with Kody?

“How can you say you want the whole big family picture when he’s over at your house all the time?”

Christine Brown delves into her marriage in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

Christine has been rather critical of Robyn for ages now.

She’s been open about her opinion that Kody favors his legal spouse and that it was Robyn’s addition to the family that basically ruined everything.

“Every single Saturday we were doing things,” Christine said on a previous installment of this reunion special.

“And Robyn came in the family and it stopped. It all stopped.”

Added Christine at this time:

“It doesn’t work with plural marriage at all, but it just seemed to me that that’s what it felt like was that [Kody] found his soulmate and that’s who he wanted to be with and she didn’t really want to do stuff together.”

Robyn Brown looks quite unhappy in this photo, doesn’t she? It’s from Sister Wives Season 18. (TLC)

Elsewhere on this past season, Robyn said she failed to understand why the “potential” for friendship between herself and Christine was never realized.

“I just don’t know how to come to terms with the heartbreak of it,” she said back then.

Christine, however, didn’t see things the same way.

“If it bothered her that she didn’t have a relationship with me, she should’ve said, ‘Hey, why don’t we have a relationship? Can we be friends?’” the mother of six said in her own confessional.

“But I want you to know, I would’ve rejected her friendship anyway. To be completely honest.”

Kody Brown just never seems happy, huh? We’re not fans. (TLC)

To be clear, though, on the December 10 episode of Sister Wives, Christine did not place ALL the blame on Robyn for the Browns having fallen apart.

“I think we probably all had something to do with that,” she said.

This confessed, Robyn should not be expecting a Christmas card from her former co-spouse any time soon. Or ever at all.

“I’m not going to be her friend because I don’t believe her,” Christine concluded.