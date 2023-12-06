Billy Miller Cause of Death Officially Revealed, So Very Tragic

New details regarding the death of Billy Miller have been made public.

As previously reported, the Emmy-winning soap opera star was found dead in Austin, Texas in September, just under three months ago.

He was 43 years old.

At the time we learned of his death, we could not verify the cause of Miller’s passing.

Billy Miller is on stage here during The 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 22, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty)

Now, however, the Travis County Medical Examiner has released a report in which it states the veteran actor suffered from bipolar disorder and Depression.

His corpse was discovered in bathtub of his home … with an apparent gunshot wound to the head; Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

The official document also says that multiple letters indicating suicidal intent and instructions for others were discovered near Miller’s body.

So very, very tragic.

Billy Miller arrives at the 38th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards held at the Las Vegas Hilton on June 19, 2011 in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, a toxicology report found that Miller had ethanol (alcohol), and traces of cocaine, diphenhydramine (allergy, cold pills), marijuana and amphetamines present in his system at the time of passing.

The actor was best known for his popular roles on General Hospital and The Young and the Restless.

Miller’s manager confirmed his death in September, and then his mother released the following statement a couple days later:

“He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years.

“He did everything he could to control the disease. He loved his family, his friends and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life.”

Billy Miller committed suicide in 2023. RIP. (Getty)

After leaving the world of daytime drama behind, Miller appeared in five episodes of the USA drama Suits, where he portrayed Marcus, the brother of Harvey Spector.

He also starred in 10 episodes of the Octavia Spencer-led Apple TV+ drama, Truth Be Told; while his final credit was in a 2022 episode of NCIS.

“Too many feelings,” Chrishell Stause wrote in a social post this fall in regard to her late, former collage.

“But you are gone way too soon and I’m so happy I got to work with you all those years, but also call you a friend. I hope you are at peace now.”

Added actress Eileen Davidson of The Young and the Restless fame:

“I’m so sad to hear of Billy Miller’s passing.

“His infectious charm and warmth left lasting impressions on all of us who were lucky enough to have him in our lives. Im gonna miss that mischievous smile. Love you Billy.”