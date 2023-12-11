Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has opened up about the most painful and personal of losses.

As reported on Sunday, the 18-year old’s sister, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell passed away this weekend several months after having been diagnosed with a serious form of cancer.

She was 29 years old.

The awful news was confirmed by Alana and Anna’s mother, June Shannon.

Anna Cardwell and her sister Alana are featured in this dual image. (Instagram)

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us,” June wrote via Instagram December 10, alongside a photo of herself, Anna and their family members on a set.

“She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM.”

“She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today,” Shannon continued.

“We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time.”

Anna Cardwell leaves behind a loving family. (Instagram)

Alana and Anna were especially close; the latter even took her sibling in and cared for her amid June’s year-plus-long battle with substance abuse.

“This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make,” Alana wrote on social media not long after we learned Anna had died.

“Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go. Unfortunately around 11 pm Anna took her last breath.

“Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now. I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken.”

Anna Cardwell smiles here in a photo she shared to Instagram. (Instagram)

Cardwell was diagnosed in March with adrenal carcinoma, which is “a rare disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland,” according to the National Cancer Institute.

On multiple occasions since then, Shannon admitted that her oldest daughter would one day die from this disease… and there was nothing that could be done about it.

Thompson — a former child beauty pageant contestant who starred in her own reality show as a very young woman — went on to express how difficult it was for her to see Cardwell face cancer.

In a July 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson spoke excitedly about her future. (Entertainment Tonight)

“Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy.

“Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality,” the teenager wrote, referring to Cardwell’s two daughters, Kaitlyn Elizabeth and Kylee Madison.

Continued Alana, addressing her sister:

“I’m so glad that you waited til I was home to take your last breath!

“I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but I know you will forever cheer me on in heaven!”

June Shannon and Honey Boo Boo at the Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere. (Getty)

To close out her heart-shattering post, Alana wrote:

“We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left!

“The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna.

“You hit me hard with his one Anna but i know your in a better place now and pain free forever.”

We send our condolences to Alana, June and everyone who knew and loved Anna Cardwell. May she rest in peace.