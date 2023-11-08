They used to call him McDreamy.

But now they can call him the McDreamiest of All!

On Tuesday night, Patrick Dempsey was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive, a distinction many Grey’s Anatomy fans in particular think he should have earned many years ago.

The announcement was made on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Patrick Dempsey attends the annual Charity Day hosted by BGC Group and The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund on September 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund)

“I’m just happy they made a decision and it was me this year,” Dempsey told the host during his sit-down interview, later joking about the iconic cover photo shoot:

“I fasted and went to the gym.”

Dempsey was included in this same People Magazine issue many times in the past; receiving honorary mention, basically.

But now he’s finally earned one of the highest honors in all of Hollywood.

Patrick Dempsey attends a red carpet for the movie “Ferrari” at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

“I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life,” the 57-year old told the publication itself.

“It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive.”

Dempsey, of course, broke into the acting business way back in the 1980s, starring at the time in such movies as Can’t Buy Me Love and Some Girls.

However, he truly struck it huge as neurosurgeon Derek Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy, helping to anchor the ABC medical drama from 2005 through 2015.

Patrick Dempsey speaks onstage during the Clinton Global Initiative September 2023 Meeting at New York Hilton Midtown on September 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Clinton Global Initiative)

Away from the camera, Dempsey has become known both for his love of motorsports and also for having founded the Dempsey Center, which he founded in honor of his late mom to support cancer patients and their loved ones.

As for what went through his mind when he first heard the Sexiest Man Alive news?

“I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I’ve always been the bridesmaid!” he told the magazine, laughing.

Patrick Dempsey talks here about being the Sexiest Man Alive in 2023. (ABC/Getty)

Dempsey shares daughter Talula, 21, and twins Darby and Sullivan, 16, with wife Jillian Fink.

He said in his People article that the kids are going to keep him humble because they’re “just going to make fun of me and pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn’t be, adding:

“Which is good, they keep me young.”

Back in October 2021, Dempsey was accused of toxic behavior on the set of Grey’s Anatomy, with insiders indicating that he made it VERY clear toward the end of his run on this series that he was no longer happy with the role.

Isaiah Washington and Patrick Dempsey on Grey’s Anatomy. (ABC)

Dempsey takes over People’s Sexiest Man Alive title from the 2002 recipient, Chris Evans.

Past recent winners include:

Paul Rudd (2021), Michael B. Jordan (2020), John Legend (2019), Idris Elba (2018), Blake Shelton (2017), Dwayne Johnson (2016).