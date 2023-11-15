Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Call Truce With King Charles, End Feud By Extending Birthday …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Any student of British history knows that over the centuries, many kings and queens have seen their reigns (and their lives) cut short by ambitious rivals within their own family.

While Prince Harry obviously has no intention of violently usurping King Charles and claiming the throne for himself, the tension between father and son has captured the attention of the public no less than royal conflicts of yore.

So it was with great interest that the world looked on as Charles and Harry clashed over a matter that’s every bit as consequential as any succession crisis.

We’re talking, of course, about the king’s birthday party.

King Charles III at Prince Harry at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (Emilio Morenatti – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Okay, so maybe it wasn’t quite as dramatic as the Wars of the Roses.

There was never any threat of anyone having their head split open with a halberd, a la Richard III in 1485.

But the conflict heated up in very public fashion, and the situation came to a head when a rep for Harry and Meghan vehemently denied that they had been invited to Charles’ birthday party.

King Charles III departs the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Getty Images)

Their claim conflicted with a previous statement made by reps for Charles — who turned 75 on Tuesday — indicating that the Sussexes had received an invitation but had rudely ignored it.

We may never know for sure who was telling the truth in that situation, but it looks as though the point is moot anyway.

That’s because Harry has reportedly taken the first step toward mending his fractured relationship with his father!

Prince Harry attends the 2023 WellChild Awards at The Hurlingham Club on September 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Yes, according to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, Harry and wife Meghan Markle placed a phone call to Charles on his big day.

And insiders say the king happily accepted the olive branch and chatted with his son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren for several minutes.

(Okay, so it wasn’t a very long chat, but the king is a busy man, and the Brits aren’t known for their outpourings of emotion.

“The king was extremely busy but is polite and loves his son and his grandchildren, and not so mean that he would not take a call on his birthday,” said a source close to the situation.

King Charles III during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo Credit: Getty)

“There is still a long way to go to mend the rift created over many years — and the deeper issues caused by allegations in the Netflix series and Spare are not healed with a phone call.”

Some say it’s a baby step toward reconciliation, while others believe that no such gradual progress is necessary, as the call is an indication that Harry and Charles have already settled their difference.

Again, we may never know the full truth of the situation.

King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022. ((Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images))

But for now, at least, it looks as though the Sussexes have made their way back into the king’s good graces.

The news is sure to come as a disappointment to the drama addicts who were hoping the conflict would end in bloodshed.