Kim Kardashian (Somehow) Wins GQ Man of the Year, Says She Really Respects God

Kim Kardashian has been honored as the GQ Man of the Year.

Yes, you read that sentence correctly.

The publication released a cover shot and affiliated photo shoot of its chosen recipient on Tuesday, depicting Kardashian as a businesswoman in a suit and tie… donning a mix of menswear and glamorous gowns for the new issue.

GQ then spoke to Kardashian about a number of topics.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023 in West Hollywood. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

For starters, Kim talked at length about her father, who died from cancer when she was in her 20s.

She recalled how the the OJ Simpson trial was “really tough for our family” because her dad served as one o Simpson’s lawyers, while her mom was close friends with the woman O.J. almost definitely murdered.

“Kourtney and I were drawn to our dad. We felt like Mom was happily remarried, so we would live with Dad. We didn’t want him to be by himself,” she tells GQ.

Kim also said her parents were very “open” about their divorce, a pertinent subject because Kardashian is now divorced from Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian attends as Swarovski celebrates SKIMS Collaboration and unveils it’s NYC flagship store on November 7. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Speaking on her own split from the aforementioned rapper, Kim says the most important thing is to ensure all of her kids are “loved and heard,” expounding as follows:

“You want to be sensitive because they’re just kids, and it’s hard to go through no matter what age.

“You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It’s okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side.”

Yes, she spoke to a therapist before the break-up.

And, yes, she speaks to one now that specializes in child psychology.

Kim Kardashian talks to the camera on an episode of her Hulu reality show. (Hulu)

It’s a challenge, but Kim also tells GQ she’s trying her hardest to raise her children to be as “normal as possible.”

Is this really plausible given the viral nature of any content that includes them?

Such as how North West recently roasted her mom’s cooking skills?

“As a parent, I want to protect them as much as I can,” Kim says.

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend the Dior Men’s Fall 2020 Runway Show on December 03, 2019 in Miami. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dior Men)

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of this interview?

Kardashian tells GQ GQ she’s “probably more religious than most people guess.”

According to the reality star and influencer, she prays with her kids each night — and will even do it over FaceTime if they’re sleeping elsewhere.

The immediate family also read Bible stories Kim had as a child.

Kim Kardashian arrives for the Kering Foundation’s second annual Caring for Women Dinner at The Pool in New York City on September 12, 2023. (Getty)

“That’s how I manage life. I look at everything as lessons,” she concludes.

“Things happen exactly the way that they are supposed to and take you exactly where you need to be.

“Even if it doesn’t make sense at the time, it’s leading you to a path.”