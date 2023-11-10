Keke Palmer has filed for sole custody of her eight-month old son, Leodis, while all accusing his father of physical abuse.

On November 9, the actress/singer submitted court documents that sought a restraining order against Darius Jackson … and which detailed multiple occasions on which he allegedly assaulted Palmer.

The accusations are extremely troubling.

Keke Palmer, Leo Jackson, and Darius Jackson attend the “Big Boss” Closing Night Screening during the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 29, 2023. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

In the California Superior Court filing, Palmer alleges that on Sunday, “Darius trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me — lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police.”

She included screenshots of what appears to be security camera footage of a man striking a woman over a sofa.

Palmer says this sort of thing took place multiple times over a two-year period.

Darius Jackson and Keke Palmer attend the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 2, 2021 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Palmer went on to claim that there have been “many instances of physical violence” with Jackson that include:

“Destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting [me] in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

Yikes.

In this official declaration, Palmer said that her relationship with Jackson “finally ended for good” in early October “primarily due to the physical and emotional abuse inflicted” on her by him.

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson attend Boss Featuring Keke Palmer terrace after party at The GRAMMY Museum on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Elsewhere, Palmer alleged that her ex would also “love bomb” her, explaining:

The abuse during our relationship was not just physical, but emotional and manipulative.

Darius would ‘love bomb’ me and make me feel like I was the most important woman in the world, only to get extremely distant and cold over a perceived insult to him.

If we were at a party or event, and I spoke with one person too long or looked at someone a “certain way”, he would storm off in a rage – telling me I was ‘slut’ and a ‘whore,’ accuse me of cheating on him, and that I did not love him.

Darius had a way of gaslighting me to make me feel like I was doing something wrong even though I wasn’t.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Keke Palmer attends the 2023 Music in Action Awards Hosted by the Black Music Action Coalition at The Beverly Hilton on September 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images))

Palmer’s filing came after months of speculation about her and Jackson’s relationship status following his remarks about Palmer’s attire at an Usher concert in July.

In the photos from the Sin City outing, Palmer was donning a black bodysuit with a sheer black polka dot cover-up.

And Jackson took issue with it.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 15: Keke Palmer attends the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Wrote Jackson in a since-deleted, very critical and sexist Tweet back then:

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.

“This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Following this viral social media rant, Palmer released a song with the Usher titled “Boyfriend.”

“Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me/Oh that’s cool,” Palmer sang in the track.

The following month, Palmer brushed off a question about whether she was still dating Jackson.

“I’m going to take a page out of Beyoncé’s book — mind y’all’s business,” Palmer said during an interview on Today With Hoda & Jenna. “Yes, life is good. I have nothing but gratitude, honestly. Seriously.”