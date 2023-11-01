Amy Slaton has debuted a brand new look.

This much cannot be debated.

But followers of the 1000-Lb Sisters star are now asking them a simple question:

It’s new. But is it new and improved?!?

Amy Slaton expresses something to the camera in this 1000-Lb Sisters scene. (TLC)

Earlier this week, Slaton posted a selfie that featured her in a dazzling blue-green off-the-shoulder top.

Her face is slimmed down, as you can see below, and her hair is dyed a bright blue while being styled into a side braid.

It’s definitely a different look for Slaton… as the reality star glammed up her appearance with vibrant purple eye shadow and a photo filter that lightened her eyes, while also placing blue tattoos under them.

This is not the old Amy Slaton, people! (TikTok)

Slaton is below 300 pounds at this point.

However, she’s caused a bit of concern across social media over the past few weeks after she was spotted smoking and vaping in Atlanta.

According to a recent report, this wasn’t a one-off, either.

An insider recently told The Sun that Amy has backtracked a bit; she’s fallen back into an old and dangerous habit.

Amy Slaton smiles for the camera here to promote 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

“Amy’s smoking like a chimney and is up to two packs a day,” a source told Radar Online this week, adding of how bad things appear to be for this mother of two:

“Her nicotine habit has taken over her life. She can’t sit still without lighting up a cigarette, and she’s puffing away at any social occasion and vaping, too.”

That’s depressing to hear.

We’d have to imagine, if this report is accurate, that Amy is reacting to a challenging divorce by sliding into her former lifestyle — at least to some extent.

Amy Slaton addresses the camera in this confessional from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

We don’t know the source quoted in this article by Radar, but he/she claims that things are trending in a very disturbing direction for Amy Slaton.

“Amy will avoid certain situations where smoking isn’t allowed,” says this unnamed individual.

“For instance, she’d rather drive 1,000 miles than take a plane.”

It’s also conceivable, of course, that Amy cannot fit comfortably into an airplane seat, even after all the weight she has lost.

Amy and Tammy Slaton are posing here for an old series promo pic. (TLC)

In response to her Halloween photo above, meanwhile, fans jumped on Amy for altering her appearance.

“Go back to no filter. It’s obvious you have one. Sorry but being honest. I am a fan of yours. You’re beautiful naturally,” one person shared, for example, while another added:

“Cut the filters out Amy!”

A third individual agreed as follows, simply writing: “Soooooooo many filters.”