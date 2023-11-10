Christine Brown: Kody Was the First Guy I Ever Kissed!

According to a source well within her personal circle awhile back, Christine Brown wanted to leave Kody Brown years before she worked up the courage to do so.

What took the Sister Wives star so long?

Considering the terrible ways in which she was treated by her spiritual spouse?

Footage from this Sunday’s upcoming episode of the TLC reality show sheds some serious light on the answer to this question.

Christine Brown is featured in this Sister Wives interview. (TLC)

In a sneak peek at this installment, the mother of six delves a bit into her romantic past, specifically how limited this past was at the time she met her future husband.

And how sheltered of an existence Christine lived growing up.

At one point in the clip, Christine admits she “never dated anybody” before her relationship with Kody, adding he was “was the first boy I kissed and it was after we were married.”

Wow, huh?

It’s gotta be extra hard to walk away from the only person you’ve ever been with in this way, you know?

Christine Brown has said she’s SO glad she divorced Kody. We’re proud of her for doing so. (TLC)

During her daughter’s Ysabel’s farewell dinner, Christine also touches on the possibility of truly moving on.

“I think dating sounds like fun. It’s been frustrating. But it’s not like I go out that much too. And how do I be public like that?” she asks.

This is where son-in-law Tony” Padron — who is married to Mykelti Brown Padron — chimes in with an idea:

“What if you have a profile where you just don’t use ‘Christine’? You just go by, like, a nickname. I’m just saying you could go by ‘Tina’ on a profile.”

Say hello to a husband and wife! Christine Brown and David Woolley got married in October 2023. (Instagram)

As we know, of course, Christine did eventually sign on to a dating website and quickly met David Woolley there.

The two got married just over a month ago.

This upcoming episode, however, was filmed a long time ago, prior to Christine dipping her toes into these kinds of romantic waters.

After getting more advice from her kids and their significant others about how to navigate the world as a single woman on the prowl, Christine says in the clip… via confessional:

“I’m not interested in casual hookups. I don’t want to do that.”

Christine Brown opens up via a confessional in this Sister Wives scene. (TLC)

The star also her family that she’s not especially in a rush to find a new partner, explaining:

“I like the idea of being in a romantic, loving relationship a lot. But, I also really like how my life is right now…

“It is frightening. I’m entering the dating world at 50. Everyone comes with the past. Everyone comes with a history and mine’s really complicated.”

It’s true.

But Woolley has proven himself to be quite alright with these complications.

So happy together! That seems to sum up Christine Brown and David Woolley. (Instagram)

Woolley proposed in April of this year, prompting an acceptance from Christine, along with the following quote:

“David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful every day.

“I’ve never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.”

We continue to be so very happy for these newlyweds!

Sister Wives airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on TLC.