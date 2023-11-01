Matt Roloff: Sort of Slammed By His Own Brother!

Matt Roloff is getting it from all sides these days.

As we’ve documented in some detail on The Hollywood Gossip of late, the Little People, Big World patriarch has been openly feuding with his son and daughter-in-law for over a year now.

Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff have basically turned their back on the former’s father ever since Matt (according to this couple) screwed them out of a chance to purchase his farm.

Remember when Zach trashed his dad as a coward for doing so last year?

Matt Roloff looks rather intense in this confessional from Little People, Big World. (TLC)

Ever since — as depicted on Little People, Big World Season 24 — there’s been noticeable tension between these three parties… with Matt recently calling Zach and Tori out for NOT helping out last month during pumpkin season.

Why do we bring all this up again now?

Because Matt Roloff’s brother, Sam sat down this week and spoke to The Sun.

An artist with an upcoming exhibit at the de Young Museum in San Francisco, Sam touched on a number of topics in this interview.

Matt Roloff doesn’t look thrilled in this Little People, Big World confessional. (TLC)

Of note to many TLC viewers, of course, were the portions of this feature that focused on Sam’s famous sibling and the series on which Matt stars.

Way back in 2006, Sam told The Sun he was approached to also star on Little People, Big World… but he never really gave the offer a great deal of consideration.

“My ex [wife] didn’t want the kids to be involved in the show, and so that kind of put us off the list,” Sam said, prior to seemingly taking at least some sort of shot at those who are on the program:

“I think it’s not really healthy to have kids on the show.”

Here is a split screen snapshot of Caryn Chander and Matt Roloff… and Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff. (TLC)

There certainly is a well-known history of children not faring well after being placed under the harsh glare of a reality television spotlight.

However, the Roloff sons and daughters mostly have turned out okay — with Molly choosing never to be on screen; Jacob leaving in 2016; Jeremy leaving in 2018; and Zach sticking around the present day.

Jacob, sadly, claimed a few years ago that a TLC producer molested him on set, which is a horrifying development… but also a likely outlier.

We don’t think Sam Roloff was referring to anything such as this in his comments.

Matt Roloff sits alongside Caryn Chandler for a confessional on Little People, Big World. (TLC)

It’s possible that Sam didn’t really mean to trash his brother, either.

It’s just hard not to see this remark as some sort of dig, as some way of Sam saying he thinks Matt made a parenting mistake in signing up for Little People, Big World.

The show has been a massive hit, however, and Matt just confirmed a couple days ago that filming wrapped in August on Season 25.

He also dropped the first hint about what fans can expect from future episodes.

Matt, Amy, Zach and Tori Roloff are featured in this TLC promotional photo. (TLC)

For those who may recall, Zach Roloff actually underwent brain surgery in February of this year.

Based on this tease from his father, a major storyline on Season 25 will be Zach’s ongoing recovery and other “health issues that come with dwarfism.”

Interesting, huh?

TLC has not yet announced a premiere date.