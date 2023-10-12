Scott Disick Just Asked to Have Sex with Khloé Kardashian for His 40th Birthday

Scott Disick appears to have learned a lesson from Travis Kelce:

The guy just shot his shot.

On Thursday’s episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Disick — who turned 40 years old on May 26 — made quite the request for his upcoming birthday present… from the woman who acted like his sister-in-law for over a decade.

Allow us to explain…

(Hulu)

During this episode, Khloe Kardashian went with Disick to Sports Rehab LA — where Dr. Patrick Khaziran examined Disick’s MRI results.

The physician revealed the birthday boy was on the “cusp” of “possibly” needing back surgery after flipping his Lamborghini Urus in August 2022.

Disick said on air that the incident “changed everything” in his life, prompting him to gain weight, for example, while making it nearly impossible for him to partake in his favorite pastime.

“What did you do before you hurt your back, for fun?” Khaziran asked.

Scott Disick addresses the camera during this confessional from an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. (Hulu)

“Sex,” Disick immediately answered, adding: “But now I can’t move, so I’m terrible.”

Khloe then asked if that was “motivation” to do a great job with physical therapy.

“Get back on the wagon to f-ck?” Disick asked. “No motion for me.”

Reflecting on his experience with Khaziran, Disick told the cameras via confessional at one point:

“I figure better off doing the therapy than getting possibly abused by her. So I’m happy to commit to this.”

Scott Disick reacts to something in this scene from The Kardashians. (Hulu)

At another point, meanwhile, Disick said to Khloe: “And then on my 40th birthday, or something maybe? Me and you?”

“Me and you, what?” Kardashian stoically shot back.

“I don’t know, you heard him,” Disick referred back to the doctor.

“You might have bumped your head as well. Maybe you need a brain surgery,” responded Khloe, scoffing at the idea that Disick would ever get her into bed.

Speaking to the Season 4, Episode 2 confessional camera, Khloe Kardashian stresses to the audience of The Kardashians bout how important setting boundaries has been for her. (Hulu)

Disick, of course dated Kourtney Kardashian from 2006 to 2015. They share three kids: Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8.

He also had a close connection to Khloe, however, spending a great deal of time with her these days… long after he and Kourtney split up.

Khloe has never shown any sort of romantic interest in Disick, however.

She has plenty on her personal plate these days.

Khloe Kardashian is dropping hints that she’s ready for her ex to move back home. That is to say that, on Season 4, Episode 2 of The Kardashians, she more or less directly asked for a move-out date. (Hulu)

On a recent episode of her family’s reality program, Khloe talked about where things stand between herself and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“We’re gonna be in each other’s lives for the rest of each other’s lives because of our kids. I’m not gonna fight that and I’m gonna make sure it’s as nice as possible for me,” Khloe said, showing serious maturity at the time, adding on the installment:

“My moral compass is saying for me to be a good person and be supportive when someone is in need.

“So everyone, you do what your moral compass says, I’m gonna do what mine says.”