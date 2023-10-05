Khloe Kardashian to Tristan Thompson: You Screwed Me! But You’ll Never Break Me!

The Kardashians took us back in time on this week’s brand new Season 4 episode.

And then Khloe Kardashian took us even farther back in time.

The latest installment of this reality show picked up with Tristan Thompson in the awkward position of living with his ex-girlfriend and multiple-time baby mama.

Just not in a romantic sense.

Khloe Kardashian speaks directly into the camera in this scene from her family reality show. (Hulu)

Due to repairs to the roof of his own home, and in the wake of his mother passing away, Thompson crashed with Khloe several months ago… back when this episode was filmed.

“I definitely feel overwhelmed and I guess stressed, but I’m not the one going through most of the pain here,” Khloe said on air, referencing Thompson’s huge personal loss.

She later confirmed that plenty of personal “boundaries” were in place, as she made it clear to Thompson they were NOT getting back together.

Not after all the times he cheated on her.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have a heart to heart. (Hulu)

“I’m not naive to the fact that my ex boyfriend is living in my house and that we’re in really sensitive times. Tristan is in the very fresh stages of grieving,” Khloe also explained in a confessional before speaking with him directly.

“But without me being an a-hole all the time, I still just want to make sure that boundaries are set, that they’re in place and that there’s just full transparency and honesty.”

In a subsequent on-camera interview, Khloe said she’s heard Thompson refer to her as his “person” a few times before … adding that it’s something that has “angered” her in the past.

She said this labeling was frustrating because, if true, “then why would you have treated me this way? And how many times?”

She added that while she wasn’t saying she didn’t believe him and that she’s a “hopeless romantic” at heart, none of that would “change how I feel and what happened.”

Tristan Thompson sits on the couch in this screenshot from The Kardashians Season 4. (Hulu)

It was then time to address her ex.

In this heartfelt discussion, Khloe said she would always be there for Thompson “in times of need,” which certainly doesn’t mean she’s “justifying anything you’ve done.”

She slammed his behavior at various times as “f-cked up,” but added she wouldn’t let it “break” her.

“We’re gonna be in each other’s lives for the rest of each other’s lives because of our kids. I’m not gonna fight that and I’m gonna make sure it’s as nice as possible for me,” Khloe said.

Tristan Thompson holds his son, Tatum Thompson, while Khloe Kardashian strokes their baby boy’s cute little head. (Hulu)

Yes, the cheating was “traumatic” for her.

Still, she wants to show their kids that “mommy and daddy can coexist as coparents” and be there for each other for support when needed.

“My moral compass is saying for me to be a good person and be supportive when someone is in need,” Khloe said on the episode.

“So everyone, you do what your moral compass says, I’m gonna do what mine says.”

Tristan Thompson holds little Tatum Thompson on The Kardashians Season 4. (Hulu)

To Tristan, Khloe concluded with an uplifting message, telling the professional basketball player and serial cheater:

“Everyone has done dumb s–t in their life, just not everyone does it on a public platform, which sucks.

“Just like you can do dumb s–t publicly, you can do incredible stuff publicly. We’re always rooting for you, we always want the best for you and we believe in you as a person…

“Just remember, you’re not your past, your past does not define you and moving forward, hold yourself in a way that you will be proud of.

“Your legacy, what you want to leave behind, is way greater to what the world has been exposed to.”

