Britney Spears’ The Woman In Me hit the shelves on Tuesday. It’s flying off of the shelves, physically and electronically.

Parts of her memoir expose Jamie Spears’ abuse, from her childhood through the conservatorship.

One specific series of passages describes a time in 2014 when he interrupted her wildly successful Vegas residency.

Britney writes that he forced her into rehab against her will. Was it drugs? Prescription pills? Alcohol? None of the above.

Jamie Spears is the father of one of the greatest talents that the world has ever seen. He is also widely reviled by her millions of fans.

In 2014, Britney Spears was in the midst of her wildly successful Las Vegas residency.

At the time, she writes in her memoir, then-boyfriend Charlie Ebersol introduced her to energy-boosting products.

He did not seek approval from Jamie, who controlled all aspects of her diet and healthcare through her conservatorship at the time. For the record, Britney was a grown woman in her thirties at the time.

Britney Spears and Charlie Ebersol arrive at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Garden Arena on May 17, 2015.

“Charlie worked out every day, taking pre-workout supplements and a whole bunch of vitamins,” Britney describes.

“He shared his nutrition research with me,” she writes, “and started giving me energy supplements.”

Ominously, Britney then adds: “My father didn’t like that.”



“He knew what I ate; he even knew when I would go to the bathroom,” Britney points out.

Not that we’d doubt her, but this is extremely consistent with courtroom testimony and even interviews with famous people who’ve worked with her.

“So when I started taking energy supplements,” Britney writes, “he saw that I had more energy onstage and that I was in better shape than I had been.”

Honoree Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard Award onstage at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018.

Britney says that her then-boyfriend’s supplements were “a good thing” for her health.

However, Jamie “started to think that I had a problem with those energy supplements,” she writes. “Even though they were over-the-counter, not prescription.” (By the sound of it, the caffeinated mints that I keep at my desk aren’t dissimilar)

“So he told me I had to get off them, and he sent me to rehab,” Britney shares.



The story doesn’t end there. She then spent a month at a facility in Malibu. There, she writes, “a lot” of “serious” drug abusers surrounded her. She felt out of place.

“I was scared to be there by myself,” she expresses.

Britney then accurately describes her father as “horrible,” accusing him of “throwing me away” into a place full of people with serious addictions.

The Woman In Me is the title of Britney Spears' October 2023 memoir.

Before this, Britney had never personally shared her involuntary stint in rehab.

However, there were reports at the time that Britney spent time in Summit Malibu between Thanksgiving and Christmas of that year.

And Britney’s “Piece of Me” residency did have a break between the ninth of November and the twenty-sixth of December in 2014.

Britney Spears performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 2, 2016.

“When I got out, I started doing shows again in Vegas like nothing had happened,” Britney then admits.

“Part of that was because my father told me I had to get back out there,” she explains. Then it gets even more heartbreaking.

“And part of it was because I was still so nice, so eager to please,” Britney describes. “So desperate to do the right thing and be a good girl.”