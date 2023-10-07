Meri Brown Mourns Loss of Her Brother: "I Remember Him with Honor, Kindness & Love"

Meri Brown is deep in mourning.

Late on Friday, the veteran Sister Wives star told Instagram followers that her brother, Adam, had passed away.

He was 54 years old.

It sounds as if Meri was aware this tragedy was going to take place, but that doesn’t make it any less painful to suffer through.

“About 5 weeks ago I got a text from my brother saying he had made the decision to not continue his chemo treatment, due to the rapid progression of his cancer & deterioration of his body,” wrote Meri to open a lengthy message.

“Yesterday, Oct 5, 2023, just 2 months short of his 55th birthday, we lost him.

“I have so many good memories with him over the years, because, siblings. I also have some not so good memories with him through the years, because, siblings.”

Meri, whose mother died in March 2021, continued as follows:

“Shortly after I learned that Adam’s cancer was terminal & that he potentially had only weeks or months to live, something hit me like a ton of bricks.

“After his passing, I would be the one remaining from the original four.

“We lost Teresa, our sister just younger than me, to cancer in 2006. We lost our oldest brother Marc to heart issues in 2015. Now Adam to another type of cancer.

“That leaves me.”

Meri has been in the news of late because Sister Wives is airing Season 18 and viewers are witnessing the ways in which she is struggling in her relationship with Kody Brown.

This past January, the two terminated their marriage.

“Now, I understand that it’s not just me. I still have 3 younger sisters with us, the 7 of us just mom’s kids. Plus many other siblings from our large family structure,” continued Meri via social media last night.

“I don’t yet understand why his passing, and leaving me as the one remaining of the original four, is impacting me like it is.”

The TLC personality went on:

“Maybe because we were born in closer succession, with only 1-1/2 to 2 years between us all? Even still, Elaine, child number 5, was only 3 years later.

“I don’t know what it is, but there’s always been something about the original 4. Not better, just different. Not closer, just different.

“Maybe I’ll figure it out someday, maybe I won’t. Only time will tell.”

Concluded Meri, whose family will remain in our thoughts:

Regardless, (and you have no idea how bad I want to type in ‘irregardless’ there, in honor of him & our many arguments about whether that is even a word) I will move forward living, loving, forgiving, remembering.

The relationship I had with him taught me many things, and I have no doubt will continue to teach me things. I remain open to those lessons & look forward to them with anticipation.

For now, I remember him with honor, kindness, & love.