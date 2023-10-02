Audrey Roloff Laments Painful Personal Loss, Admits to “Really Hard Week”

Audrey Roloff is no longer a reality star.

But she just kept it very real via her Instagram Stories page.

The former Little People, Big World star — who announced the launching of a revived podcast a few days ago — simply isn’t in a great place at the moment.

To her credit, Audrey didn’t hold back in revealing why.

Audrey Roloff has had enough… at least in this photo, which she shared online in September 2023. (Instagram)

Sharing an adorable photo of her children — Ember, 5, and Bode, 3, sitting on top of a vehicle while harvesting apples — this week, Roloff wrote the following:

“To be honest, this week has been really hard.

“Lots of hard stuff with our house bringing us to hault construction for a bit, we lost my family’s dog unexpectedly and we just have a very full plate this week.”

Oh, wow. Jeez. That’s awful.

(Instagram)

Audrey has often been criticized for bragging about her life, for seeming out of touch and/or rather pompous when compared to the average individual.

But not in this latest case.

“I feel like I’m trying to keep pace in a race I haven’t trained for… but in the same breath there is still moments of such sweetness amidst the hard, sad, and overwhelming,” she continued.

“When life is hard it’s still so full of good and beauty and I’m always reminded of that when I slow down for a minute of full presence with the kids, Jer and the Lord.”

What a great family photo of Audrey, Jeremy Roloff and company. (Instagram)

Honestly, losing a pet can be as painful as it gets. We’re not kidding or exaggerating.

“It’s always the simplest things that have a way of giving me a second wind and the energy to keep on running,” Roloff concluded, trying to find the positive.

Back in May, Jeremy and Audrey bought the 1979-built two-story farmhouse in Hillsboro, Oregon, for an estimated $1.5 million.

It sounds as if the home is a major fixer-upper, however, and also as if Jeremy and Audrey may not be able to afford to get everything done right now.

Audrey Roloff shared this photo in recognization of her own birthday in 2023. (Instagram)

In June, Audrey started to sell used clothing to fans… a move she made a few months after admitting that her and Jeremy haven’t had a ton of success since leaving Little People, Big World in 2018.

The mother of three wrote a few months ago, for example:

“Some of our business have made zero money, some have been extremely profitable, and others have actually cost us. Along the way we’ve quit/stopped a lot of things in order to start or give more attention to others,” Roloff continued.

“And it’s become more challenging as our family has grown…

“But I think we will always chose this way of working and all the unknowns and uncertainty that it brings.”

