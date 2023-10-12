Meghan Markle Blasted For "Rude" Behavior Toward Kate Middleton Amid Latest Barrage of Bad Press

As we’ve discussed on many previous occasions, 2023 has been a difficult year for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The couple has been dealing with more negative media attention than ever before, and recent polls indicate that Harry and Meghan are less popular than ever, both in the US and the UK.

Two recent events were supposed to mark the beginning of the Sussexes’ comeback, but it seems that neither has had the anticipated effect on their public image.

First, Harry and Meghan traveled to Dusseldorf for the Invictus Games, the athletic competition for disabled athletes that Harry co-founded in 2014.

The Sussexes received a warm welcome from the athletes and organizers who made the event possible, but the press focused largely on the less-flattering narratives, such as the fact that Meghan missed the opening ceremonies.

Earlier this week, the duke and duchess were in New York, where they hosted a summit for World Mental Health Day.

Again, the tabloid media focused less on the humanitarian aspect of the event and more on the fact that it was Harry and Meghan’s first trip to New York since their paparazzi car chase controversy back in May.

You see, there’s a formula to bashing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex:

When they’re receiving positive media coverage, certain outlets will always attempt to put a negative spin on it.

And when no harsh angles present themselves, the anti-Sussex squad pivots to dredging up incidents from the past that Harry and Meghan would probably prefer to forget about.

Take, for example, this TikTok video, which, according to Newsweek, has gone viral this week.

It shows an incident from September 10 of last year that some observers think is indicative of the ongoing hostility between Meghan and Kate Middleton.

The footage was shot at a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II, and many commenters believe that it shows Kate recoiling in horror when Meghan “rudely” nudged her out of the way.

“Meg: tapping (Me First! I should be in front of you!),” wrote one such commenter.

“I wouldn’t want Megan, touching me either,” another added.

“Kate showed total control. I’d of smacked IT into next yr,” a third chimed in.

“Kate is better person than me I would have pushed her over,” a fourth wrote.



“Meghan always has to be clawing at someone. Can’t keep her hands to herself,” a fifth observed.

Thankfully, quite a few commenters pointed out that there’s really nothing scandalous about this footage.

“What reaction?” one commenter asked, seemingly in response to the account’s claim about “Kate’s reaction.”

“Reading too much into it,” another added.

“I think you put the wrong thoughts in peoples mind because of your own hatred of these two women,” a third remarked.

Of course, that’s long been the tabloid media’s response to covering Meghan.

And sadly, there are thousands of independent social media accounts who are more than happy to play along and spread the hate.