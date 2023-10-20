Kylie Jenner Implants REMOVED? Fans Marvel Over Smaller Boobs, Slimmer Hips

In recent weeks, Kylie Jenner has seemingly hinted at a major change.

Now, new glimpses of the makeup mogul have fans wondering if she has reversed an infamous procedure.

Kylie previously admitted to having undergone breast enhancement. Now that she is a mother, she has a new perspective about her body.

Has she had her implants removed? Fans could not help but notice that her boobs (and butt) are looking like they better suit her body these days.

Speaking to the confessional camera, Kylie Jenner describes how her sister’s home “echoes.” Get her! (Image Credit: Hulu)

Just to be clear, these days, fans are wondering if Kylie might be pregnant.

If so, the potential father would most likely be Timothee Chalamet.

It’s all speculation, but Kylie’s social media habits tend to follow specific patterns. That said, the matter of her implants dates back to earlier this year.

On The Kardashians S04E05, Kylie Jenner speaks to Travis Barker as she arrives at the party. She is balancing Aire on her hip. (Image Credit: Hulu)

The promo for next week’s episode of The Kardashians that aired at the end of this week’s showed Kylie arriving for Khloe’s party.

That give this episode a date stamp of late June of this year. That was four months ago — which is remarkable turnaround for a reality series.

But, as you can see in the screenshots from the promo of Episode 5, Kylie’s clothes are hugging her body … but her body looks decidedly different.

Khloe Kardashian greets Kylie Jenner with a hug on The Kardashians Season 4, Episode 5. (Image Credit: Hulu)

We see Kylie walk out onto the grass while holding baby Aire on her hip.

But her once-ginormous (to use the technical term) boobs seem to suit her body much better. And her booty looks very Kardashian, but less extreme than it once did.

Obviously, we’re all adults. We know that bras, outfits, and even hormonal cycles can change apparent cup sizes. But … this seems pretty dramatic.

Kylie Jenner tells the confessional camera how different her taste in decor is from her most famous sister. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Social media commenters were quick to theorize about Kylie’s more streamlined figure.

“This just screams ‘showing off the work I had done’ walk,” one commenter declared.

Just to be clear, Kylie has yet to confirm any recent cosmetic work.

For reasons that perhaps only they know, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian invented a new handshake. It includes very little hand-shaking. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“She had a bunch more surgery to make everything slim and petite,” another theorized.

That second commenter continued: “Now it’s time to parade her new body around as an excuse to sell clothes, which is just an excuse for her to show off her body.”

And an additional commenter insisted: “She one hundred percent has had whatever reductive surgeries Kim had. She’s had every inch of her body lipoed.”

Kylie Jenner cradles daughter Stormi Webster on The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

This footage from June actually meshes pretty well with theories from late September.

Even though Kylie’s Paris fashion week looks were gorgeous, some wondered if she had padded her hips for an artificial hourglass.

Though others argued that it was built-in corseting of the dress, some fans believed that Kylie had placed inserts under her clothes.

Leaning back against the couch, Kylie Jenner laughs on The Kardashians Season 4. (Image Credit: Hulu)

It is always possible that Kylie’s body went through natural changes.

Unlike most people, she has the financial resources to do any diet or exercise routine that she wishes.

But, given her statements about how motherhood changed her views on cosmetic surgery, maybe she did rid herself of a couple of implants — or more.