Christine Brown Emphasizes One Huge Difference Between David Woolley and Kody Brown

Christine Brown knows that she can be a lot to handle.

But she also knows that she’s found someone who is happy to handle it all.

In a new interview with People Magazine, the Sister Wives cast member says she realized she had “something special” with fiance David Woolley after just two dates.

This isn’t shocking, we suppose, considering she referred to Woolley as her soulmate as soon as she announced their relationship to the public.

Christine Brown and David Woolley are cheering on their favorite team in this photo. (Instagram)

“He has a lot of kids, and I was so worried about coming with all of my history of everything, and us and all of our kids together,” Brown also told People of Woolley, who is a widow with eight children.

Christine, of course, has six sons and daughters of her own.

She also has a ride or die best friend.

Indeed, Christine said to this outlet that she had to give David a heads-up about where things stand between her and Jenelle Brown — and where they will always stand.

Christine Brown and David Woolley are enjoying some time on the water here. (Instagram)

“When I told him, I’m like, ‘I have a lot of kids and I have a sister wife, and everywhere I go, Janelle has to come with me and all of her children come with me too. There’s not just me,’” Christine says.

“And he’s like, ‘Okay. Okay.’”

Christine added that her fiancé “knew people that lived [in] polygamy,” despite not being a polygamist himself.

“He knew about polygamy enough, he understood it, and we just clicked and he was just easy,” she says now. “He’s just chill.”

Christine Brown is featured in this screen capture from a Sister Wives Season 18 episode. (TLC)

Kody Brown, as Sister Wives viewers know well, is anything but chill.

Throughout Season 18 thus far, he’s made it clear that he isn’t over the way Christine ended their spiritual union in November 2021.

Christine, however?

She is SO very over Kody, especially when Woolley had been so warm and so understanding.

Christine Brown and David Woolley look just as in love overseas as they do in the U.S. (Instagram)

“He has eight kids, and I have six,” Christine said to People of Woolley.

“And when I found out he had so many kids, I was like, ‘Yes.’ Because I’m not so complicated anymore. Our kids get along really, really well.”

Christine is mother to daughters Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 20, Truely, 13, and son Paedon, 25, all of whom she shares with Kody.

Looks delish, Christine Brown and David Woolley! (Instargram)

“I come with a lot of complications and he loves me, and that’s the best thing of all,” Christine went on to People, highlighting the trait that separates Woolley from her ex.

“I think the most important thing that’s different is David loves me. He loves me, just for me.”

That’s all you can ask for in life, right?

“Just because I left, it doesn’t mean we failed,” Christine previously told People of her marriage, placing the focus on her aforementioned kids.

“It means there’s change. Our goal was to raise incredible children, and we did. It was a success for us.”

