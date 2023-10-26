Erik Jensen, a veteran actor best known for roles in hit shows The Walking Dead and Mr. Robot, has been diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer.

The actor, writer and director’s wife — fellow multi-hyphenate Jessica Blank — announced the awful news in a post on GoFundMe, stating how Jensen had “miraculously surviv[ed] a brain aneurysm just a year and a half ago.”

Now, however?

Erik Jensen is an actor best known for his role on The Walking Dead. (Instagram)

Blank wrote the “cancer has metastasized to his liver, but Erik is young and strong (cutting a film during chemo, working full-time as a director and writer throughout) and his doctors think they have a shot at shrinking the tumors enough to do two very major surgeries and get them all out.”

Continues to GoFundMe write-up:

“He can make it through this. But Erik and his family are in for the fight of their lives, and they need your support.”

The family is hoping to raise $300,000 in total, further noting that following Jensen’s aneurysm and cancer diagnosis, along the Hollywood strikes, his family is now “in an extremely precarious financial position.”

Hence, “they need a lot of help to make it through the next year, pay for treatment to fight his cancer, keep their home, and maintain some sort of stability for [13-year old daughter] Sadie.”

(GoFundMe)

On The Walking Dead, Jensen portrayed Steven Edwards, a doctor working at the post-apocalyptic medical facility, Grady Memorial Hospital.

As cited previously, he also worked on projects such as Mr. Robot, The Equalizer, Chicago P.D., and CSI.

Scott Gimple, executive producer for The Walking Dead, posted a link to Jensen’s donation page alongside a message on Twitter this week, writing:

“One of TWD’s own could use a little help. Erik Jensen, who played Dr. Steven Edwards in S5 was just diagnosed with cancer, and it’s a time of great uncertainty for him and his family.”

Erik Jensen is pictured here on The Walking Dead. (AMC)

In a statement shared with USAToday by his publicist, Jensen said the following:

“I am resilient; I will continue working as an actor/writer through this fight, and I plan to come out the other side of this stronger.

“I have an enormous amount of gratitude for the friends and strangers who’ve come together to support my family as we beat cancer.”

Prayers up for Erik Jensen.

Here is a link to his GoFundMe page.