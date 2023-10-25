Just a couple of months ago, rumors were abuzz that Hailey Bieber was pregnant.

She has spoken excitedly about her desire to birth Bieber babies in the past. And, when she suddenly posts photos from selective angles (or not at all), fans have questions.

But Hailey isn’t pregnant.

And she’s so tired of the rumors cropping up that she’s now vowing to keep a future pregnancy secret as long as possible. (Which, by the way, won’t help the rumors)

As you can see, Hailey Bieber looked absolutely stunning in this caramel ensemble in late July of 2023. (Image Credit: TikTok)

Hailey Baldwin Bieber gave an interview to GQ in the Tuesday, October 24 issue.

“Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s pregnant,’” she acknowledged.

“And,” Hailey added, “that’s happened to me multiple times before.” It certainly has! More than once in the past year.

Appearing in the Instagram Story of bestie Justine Skye, the beautiful Hailey Bieber wears an oversized jersey and poses for a snap while seated. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Hailey went on to admit that these pregnancy rumors feel pretty “disheartening.”

And yes, she does see them.

Her comments fill up with them, especially with misplaced “congratulations” from overeager fans. It gets to her sometimes.

In a short-lived post on Instagram in July 2023, Hailey Bieber shared this image of her incredible body in a string bikini. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“There is something that’s disheartening about, ‘Damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant?’” Hailey remarked.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again — until someone tells you that they’re pregnant or you see the baby’s head crowning, never say anything about a pregnancy to them.

Hailey confessed: “It would be a lie if I [were] like, ‘Oh, yeah, I don’t give a s–t.’”

Posing for the camera in front of some bright lights, Hailey Bieber is simply glowing in this flattering sleeveless top. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

As a result, Hailey says, she’s not eager to make an announcement whenever she actually does find herself pregnant.

“When there comes a day that that is true … you, as in the internet, will be the last to know,” she announced.

Notably, that is going to do nothing to discourage rumors. In fact, knowing that she won’t say anything will make people more determined to find all of the clues. Even if they aren’t there.

Hailey Baldwin iwent into detail about her frightening stroke in 2022. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Years ago, Hailey declared her intention to raise eventual children out of the spotlight. Now, she says, public attention is “probably totally unavoidable.” Yeah.

“That was before I was married. Didn’t know who I was going to be married to at the time, I’m sure,” Hailey pointed out.

“It’s so hard to say what I’m going to do or not do when there isn’t even a child here yet,” she reasoned. “I don’t even know what it feels like to be a parent other than a dog parent yet. And that’s not the same thing, by any means.” It is not! Both have their pros and cons in relation to each other.