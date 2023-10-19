Kim Kardashian Reveals What She’s Looking for In Her Next Lover

On the latest episode of her family’s Hulu reality show, Kim Kardashian delved into her ongoing life as a single mother.

While taking son Saint (we still can’t believe this is the kid’s real name) to London with a group of his friends and their parents so they could watch a famous soccer team play, the fellow women on the trip told Kim that, who knows… there might be “cute guys” on the team for her.

The Kardashians have been known to fall for athletes, you know?

Kim Kardashian arrives for the Kering Foundation’s second annual Caring for Women Dinner at The Pool in New York City on September 12, 2023. (Getty)

“You’re like, after my last experience, I have age limits,” quipped one of Kim’s friends, referencing the reality star’s public relationship with Pete Davidson, who is 13 years Kim’s junior.

“I need just a little more age-appropriate,” responded Kim, before emphasizing that she isn’t anxious to get back out there:

“When you’re single and all your friends are married it’s like you have desperation written all over your face and everyone under the sun wants to hook you up with someone.

“I’m genuinely just okay being by myself for a minute and the right situation will come my way.”

Kardashian, of course, is divorced from Kanye West, an unstable individual who doesn’t seem to have much contact with his four children at this point.

As a result, Kim said on this same episode that she purposely hired a male nanny because…

“I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking [Saint] up and taking him to sports and I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that.”

Those concerns, as it turned out, were unwarranted.

Kim Kardashian had some explaining to do on the Season 4 confessional of The Kardashians. (Hulu)

“When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself, played 2-on-2 with Saint and [the nanny], was so nice to him,” said Kardashian on air, adding that the rapper also laid out how he raised the kids as well in a respectful manner.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, okay, that’s great,” added Kim.

Since splitting from Davidson, Kim has dated Davidson and been linked to Tom Brady and Odell Beckham. But that’s been about it for her in terms of sexual partners.

